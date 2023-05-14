Dublin lift 13th Leinster title in-a-row after Louth demoliton

Dublin 5-21

Louth 0-15

DUBLIN POWERED TO a 13th consecutive Leinster senior football crown after a 21-point demolition of Louth in Croke Park this afternoon.

Dessie Farrell’s side were ruthless in their pursuit, with Paul Mannion, James McCarthy, Sean Bugler, Paddy Small and Colm Basquel grabbing the goals.

Sam Mulroy top-scored for Louth with 0-10 (8f) as 40,115 watched on and the afternoon ended with McCarthy lifting the Delaney Cup aloft.

One concern for Dublin will be Jack McCaffrey’s first-half withdrawal, but they were much sharper today and never looked back after Mannion’s 23rd-minute major.

More to follow.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 0-5 (3f, 1 ’45), Sean Bugler 1-3, Con O’Callaghan 0-4 (2m), Paul Mannion 1-1 (1f), Jack McCaffrey 0-2, James McCarthy 1-0, Ciaran Kilkenny 0-3, John Small 0-1, Paddy Small 1-0, Dean Rock 0-1, Colm Basquel 1-0 Sean McMahon 0-1.

Scorers for Louth: Sam Mulroy 0-10 (8f), Conor Grimes 0-2, Craig Lennon 0-1, Liam Jackson 0-1, Ciaran Downey 0-1.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 18. Brian Howard (Raheny)

5. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 20. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

8 Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

25. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 11. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunketts ER), 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13 Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs

4. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis) for Jack McCaffrey (30)

26. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams) for 25 (52)

24. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams) for Cormac Costello (52)

10. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s for Paul Mannion (59)

19. Sean McMahon (Raheny) for Brian Howard (63)

Louth

1. James Califf (Dreadnots)

2. Dan Corcoran (Geraldines), 3. Peter Lynch (Roche Emmetts), 4. Donal McKenny (St Mary’s, Ardee)

5. Leonard Grey (St Patrick’s), 6. Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers), 7. Ciarán Murphy (St Patrick’s)

8. Tommy Durnin (Inniskeen Grattans), 9. Conor Early (Na Fianna, Dublin)

10. Conall McKeever (Clan na Gael), 11. Sam Mulroy (Naomh Mairtín — captain), 12. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets)

13. Daire McConnon (St Mary’s, Ardee), 14. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues), 15. Liam Jackson (St Mary’s Ardee)

Subs

21. Craig Lennon (St Mochta’s) for Daire McConnon (25)

26. Anthony Williams (Dreadnots) for Ciarán Murphy (30)

22. Connall McCaul (St Joseph’s)for Liam Jackson (40)

25. Paul Matthews (St Fechin’s) for Conor Early (55)

17. Ryan Burns (Glyde Rangers) for Dan Corcoran (67)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).