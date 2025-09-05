Cluxton, Rock and Bastick join Dublin senior football management team

DUBLIN GAA HAVE confirmed that Stephen Cluxton, Dean Rock, Denis Bastick and Professor Niall Moyna will be joining the Dublin senior football management team ahead of the 2026 season.

Ger Brennan was appointed Dublin manager last month, succeeding Dessie Farrell in the role.

Cluxton, Rock and Bastick played alongside Brennan in multiple All-Ireland winning teams, while Moyna was part of the successful 2011 management team.

“Dublin GAA are very fortunate to have such a high calibre management team leading our senior footballers,” said Dublin county board chairman Ken O’Sullivan.

“Ger, himself, has been hugely successful as both a player and coach across his career.

“I’m delighted to see Dean, Denis and Stephen get involved with the management of the Dublin senior football team, having previously given so much to Dublin GAA during their playing careers.

“All three are among the most decorated players the game has ever seen and have been part of panels that have brought historic levels of success to Dublin GAA over the last 15 years.

“Niall has also played a key role in the success and growth of Gaelic games in the county with Dublin, with St Vincents and with DCU at colleges level.

“I’d like to wish Ger, his management team and the panel all the very best for the 2026 campaign and beyond.”

The move, and O’Sullivan’s comments, suggest Cluxton may retire from inter-county football, but that remains to been seen.

The legendary goalkeeper turns 44 this month, and played under Farrell last season.