Dublin appoint Ger Brennan as new senior football manager

Louth manager Ger Brennan celebrates winning the Leinster final.
GER BRENNAN HAS been appointed as the new Dublin senior football manager.
The county board confirmed the news today that the All-Ireland winning player will take charge on a three-year term.
Brennan guided Louth to Leinster senior title success this year, a history-making win over Meath in the final in May securing the crown for the county for the first time in 68 years.
The St Vincent’s clubman won All-Ireland senior titles with Dublin as a player under Pat Gilroy in 2011 and Jim Gavin in 2013.
Dublin's Ger Brennan celebrates winning with the Sam Maguire trophy in 2013. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
His Dublin management and backroom team will be announced in due course.
He succeeds Dessie Farrell in the managerial role with Farrell having departed in the wake of Dublin’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Tyrone in late June. Farrell had been in charge for six seasons, guiding the side to Sam Maguire success in 2020 and 2023.
Brennan stepped down as Louth boss on 1 July, having been at the helm for two seasons.
Dublin county board chairman Ken O’Sullivan has congratulated Ger on his appointment.
“Ger has achieved the highest honours as a player with Dublin and he has our full support in leading the Dublin Senior Football panel in pursuit of further honours in the coming years.
“We wish Ger, his team and the panel the very best and look forward to the 2026 season.”
