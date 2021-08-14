Mullin out for Mayo while Dublin name unchanged side for All-Ireland semi-final showdown

Mayo will have to do without the services of Oisín Mullin.

MAYO AND DUBLIN have named the sides that will take to the field for their All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park this evening [throw-in, 6pm], with Oisín Mullin not included in James Horan’s selection.

The Young Footballer of the year emerged as an injury doubt for Mayo earlier this week, after the Connacht Telegraph reported that he had suffered a quad strain.

His absence will be a huge blow for the Connacht champions who already lost star forward Cillian O’Connor to injury earlier this year.

Mullin will be replaced by Eoghan McLaughlin, who featured off the bench for Mayo in their Connacht final victory against Galway.

There is one other change in the Mayo team, as Kevin McLoughlin comes in to start ahead of Bryan Walsh in attack.

Meanwhile, Dublin are sticking with the same starting 15 that saw off Kildare in the Leinster final.

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites), 3. Lee Keegan (Westport), 4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) 11. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore), 12. Darren McHale (Knockmore)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 4. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Seán McMahon (Raheny).

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 6. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)