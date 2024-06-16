Dublin condemn Mayo to preliminary quarter-final after thrilling draw

Dublin 0-17

Mayo 0-17

MAYO WILL HAVE TO play a preliminary quarter-final next weekend, after Cormac Costello sensationally added a late equaliser in this final round game of Group 2.

Mayo looked to have the game won in extra-time with a sensational free-kick won and converted by Ryan O’Donoghue. But from the next kickout, Stephen Cluxton thumped downfield, Ciaran Kilkenny produced a majestic catch, Jack McCaffrey injected pace into the dash and Costello, despite slipping, managed to get to his feet to fist over the eleventh equaliser in this epic.

It was Dublin’s first score in the last twelve minutes, a period that was dominated by Mayo who matched the galaxy of stars that Dessie Farrell was able to roll off the bench for the closing stages.

It leaves Mayo with a home draw against Derry, Cork on Monaghan after Monday morning’s draw.

Dublin can put their feet up, knowing that they have that aura of invincibility still intact.

