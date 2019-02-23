Cork and Meath also clash tonight in Páirc Uí Rinn.
Allianz Football League Fixtures
Division 1
Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 7pm
Tyrone v Monaghan, Omagh, 7pm
Division 2
Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm
