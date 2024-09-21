Shane Walsh hits 1-4 as Kilmacud set up Dublin SFC semi-final against Na Fianna

A GOOD WEEK for new Meath manager Robbie Brennan will end on a high after steering Kilmacud Crokes through to the Dublin SFC semi-finals with their 1-17 to 0-13 extra-time win over Ballyboden St-Enda’s today.

But it was far from straightforward for the three-in-a-row Dublin and Leinster champions who almost came undone in a repeat of last year’s county decider.

Ballyboden, beaten in the 2023 final by eight points, were inspired this time by Colm Basquel and Daire Sweeney – the latter kicking the last three points in normal time – to take the game to extra-time at 0-13 to 0-13.

But their challenge immediately faded at that stage with Crokes beating them 1-4 to no score in the additional 20 minutes or so.

The success will see Kilmacud face Na Fianna, in a repeat of the 2022 final, at the last four stage after this evening’s draw.

Na Fianna defeated Clontarf in today’s first quarter-final by 1-20 to 1-15 with Ciaran Reddin netting for the victors and Brian O’Leary firing some key second-half points.

Jack McCaffrey found the net in the opening period for a Clontarf team that were ahead 1-11 to 1-10 at the break.

Jack McCaffrey 🤩@ClontarfGAAClub Jack McCaffrey bursts through the heart of the Na Fianna defence and drills it into the back of the net 💪



📺 Watch the game live on DubsTV ➡️ https://t.co/FFyMKmpOAc#GoAheadDSC pic.twitter.com/kHuJ6hCrZ1 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 21, 2024

The other semi-final will be contested by last night’s quarter-final winners Cuala and Ballymun Kickhams.

Galway star Shane Walsh, making his first appearance since the All-Ireland final, fired 1-1 in extra-time for Kilmacud including a goal right at the death as ‘Boden pushed forward and were punished on the break.

Remarkably, there were three red cards brandished in extra-time, two straight reds for ‘Boden duo Basquel and Michael O’Gara in separate incidents and another for Crokes veteran Rory O’Carroll who was booked twice.

Crokes relinquished their proud perfect record in Dublin SFC group games when they drew with Thomas Davis in their final Group 4 encounter. Crokes weren’t overly impressive against Thomas Davis but started brightly here, notching the game’s first two points in the opening 90 seconds.

The returning Walsh and Mannion grabbed those scores and Crokes were 0-5 to 0-1 to the good after the opening quarter.

They needed to make more of their dominance though and a couple of Walsh wides, allied to a great save from ‘Boden goalkeeper Hugh O’Sullivan from a Dara Mullin shot, tipping it over, kept the game a contest.

Ballyboden were better in the second quarter, outscoring Crokes by 0-4 to 0-3 in that period to leave just three points in at half-time, 0-8 to 0-5 in favour of the holders.

Basquel was ‘Boden’s chief threat, scoring three first-half points and drawing three big fouls, none of which drew a sanction to his dismay.

Kenny Naughton’s side kept the pressure on after the break and got it back to a one-point game with 15 minutes remaining, 0-10 to 0-9.

Basquel was up to five points for the day at that stage and made it a neat half dozen with a 49th minute point from a free, 0-11 to 0-10.

Crokes got the margin out to three again and with five minutes remaining it looked as if they’d weathered the storm and would pilfer a narrow win with a typically business-like performance.

But the excellent Sweeney had other ideas and reeled off three points between the 55th and 59th minutes to force extra-time at 0-13 apiece.

Walsh and goalkeeper Devon Burns had 63rd and 65th minute chances to win it for Crokes but couldn’t convert.

Basquel had a stoppage time opportunity for ‘Boden too but couldn’t convert and the All-Star’s day got even worse in extra-time when he saw red along with the two other players.

Kilmacud Crokes scorers: Shane Walsh 1-4 (0-2f), Paul Mannion 0-4 (0-3f), Dara Mullin 0-3, Joe Quigley 0-1 (0-1m), Dan O’Brien 0-1, Mark O’Leary 0-1, Cian O’Connor 0-1, Tom Fox 0-1, Craig Dias 0-1.

Ballyboden St Endas scorers: Colm Basquel 0-6 (0-4f), Daire Sweeney 0-6 (0-2f), Ross McGarry 0-1.

KILMACUD CROKES

1. Devon Burns

2. Dan O’Brien

4. Michael Mullin

3. James Murphy

5. Cian O’Connor

7. Mark O’Leary

18. Andy McGowan

6 Rory O’Carroll

8. Ben Shovlin

14. Dara Mullin

11. Paul Mannion

12. Paddy O’Connor

13. Hugh Kenny

26. Shane Walsh

20. Joe Quigley

Subs:

15. Shane Cunningham for O’Connor (42)

19. Luke Ward for Quigley (42)

21. Craig Dias for McGowan (49)

24. Tom Fox for Kenny (61)

17. Anthony Quinn for O’Connor (70+1)

10. Shane Horan for Mullin (72)

23. Dan Murphy for O’Brien (79)

BALLYBODEN ST ENDAS

1. Hugh O’Sullivan

17. Evan Nugent

3. Shane Clayton

5. Harry Donaghy

6. James Holland

4. Cathal Flaherty

7. Alex Gavin

8. Cein D’Arcy

9. Michael McDonald

10. Luke O’Donoghue

12. Donagh McCabe

15. Ross McGarry

14. Ryan O’Dwyer

11. Colm Basquel

13. Daire Sweeney

Subs:

21. Michael O’Gara for O’Donoghue (43)

22. John McGuire for McCabe (54)

18. Ciaran Duggan for Flaherty (68)

23. Ciaran O’Reilly for Holland (70+2)

O’Donoghue for McDonald (e/t)

9. Michael McDonald for McGarry (74)

Referee: Ian Howley.