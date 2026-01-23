Two debutants for Ger Brennan's Dublin, while Evan Comerford returns in goal

ROBERT SHAW AND Eoin Kennedy will debut in defence while Evan Comerford has been recalled as a goalkeeper in Ger Brennan’s Dublin team to play Donegal in the National Football League at Croke Park on Saturday (5pm, TG4).

Brennan’s first competitive team includes seven 10 players — seven starters and three substitutes — from the Dubs’ last championship match, an All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Tyrone last June.

Shaw will make his senior bow proper having previously played O’Byrne Cup under Dessie Farrell four years ago, while Kennedy was a member of Cuala’s All-Ireland success 12 months ago.

Brennan’s Dublin bench features new faces Páidí White, Seán Guiden (both St Sylvester’s), Kevin Stephenson (Castleknock) and Jack Lundy (Ballinteer St John’s).

Dublin team to play Donegal

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

3. Seán MacMahon (Raheny)

4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. Robert Shaw (Castleknock)

6. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)

7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)

8. Ethan Dunne (Skerries Harps)

9. Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s)

10. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

11. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street)

Substitutes:

16. Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

17. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps)

18. Eoghan O’Callaghan (Cuala)

19. Conor Tyrrell (St. Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh)

20. Páidí White (St. Sylvester’s)

21. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes)

22. Kevin Stephenson (Castleknock)

23. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St.John’s)

24. Seán Guiden (St. Sylvester’s)

25. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh)

26. Jack Lundy (Ballinteer St. Johns)