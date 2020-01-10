This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dessie Farrell names experimental first Dublin team for O'Byrne Cup semi

There is a familial if not familiar feel to the Dublin team who will face Longford on Saturday.

By Gavan Casey Friday 10 Jan 2020, 10:08 PM
23 minutes ago 1,946 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4961675
Killian O'Gara scores an O'Byrne Cup final goal versus Louth in 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Killian O'Gara scores an O'Byrne Cup final goal versus Louth in 2017.
Killian O'Gara scores an O'Byrne Cup final goal versus Louth in 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DESSIE FARRELL HAS named an experimental side for Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup semi-final against Longford at Glennon Bros Pearse Park (2pm).

The majority of last year’s history-making senior panel are away on a team holiday while others are tied up in Sigerson Cup action this weekend, and so opportunities have been given to a large number of fringe players — many of whom have represented the Dubs in the same competition in recent years.

Michael Shiel was a member of the panel which sealed the five in a row in 2019 and has played O’Byrne Cup football previously, as have Nathan Doran, Tom Lahiff, Gerry Seaver, CJ Smith, Graham Hannigan, Ross McGowan, Eoin O’Brien, Emmett ó Conghaile, Killian O’Gara, Glenn O’Reilly, Chris Sallier, Niall Walsh, Ryan Deegan and Diarmaid McLoughlin.

Six of Saturday’s starting 15 played in the 2017 All-Ireland U21 final victory over Galway: Darren Byrne, Cian Murphy, Andy Foley, Glenn O’Reilly and Dan O’Brien started that fixture while Chris Sallier came on as a sub. Emmett ó Conghaile, Graham Hannigan and Niall Walsh all played for the U21s during Dublin’s previous success at the age grade in 2014.

There are familial connections to more familiar absentees, too. Eoghan O’Gara’s younger brother Killian lines out at right corner-forward, while full-forward Niall O’Callaghan is the younger brother of senior football and hurling duo Con and Cian. Substitute Ross McGowan, too, is the older brother of senior footballer Andy.

Dublin (v Longford)

1 Michael Shiel (St Sylvester’s)

2. CJ Smith (Lucan Sarsfields)
3. Eoin O’Brien (Castleknock)
4. Darren Byrne (Raheny)

5. Niall McGovern (Na Fianna)
6. Graham Hannigan (Castleknock)
7. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

8. Emmett ó Conghaile (Lucan Sarsfields)
9. Andy Foley (Clontarf)

10. Niall Walsh (St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh)
11. Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes)
12. Glenn O’Reilly (Na Fianna)

13. Killian O’Gara (Templeogue Synge St)
14. Niall O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Chris Sallier (Thomas Davis)

Subs

16. Craig Reilly (Trinity Gaels)
17. Ross McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes)
18. Seán Cleary (Lucan Sarsfields)
19. Eoin O’Dea (Na Fianna)
20. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s)
21. Ryan Deegan (Thomas Davis)
22. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)
23. Diarmaid McLoughlin (St Jude’s)
24. Gerry Seaver (Ballyboughal)
25. David Quinn (Na Fianna)
26. Scott Fulham (St Anne’s)

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

