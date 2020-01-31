This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 31 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Farrell makes two changes to starting Dublin XV for trip to Mayo

Rory O’Carroll and Paul Mannion, the latter of whom was originally pencilled in to start last week, will be in the fold from throw-in.

By Gavan Casey Friday 31 Jan 2020, 9:38 PM
1 hour ago 4,526 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4988474
Dublin's Paul Mannion and Brendan Harrison of Mayo during last year's All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dublin's Paul Mannion and Brendan Harrison of Mayo during last year's All-Ireland semi-final.
Dublin's Paul Mannion and Brendan Harrison of Mayo during last year's All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUBLIN MANAGER DESSIE Farrell has made two changes to his side which drew with Kerry for Saturday’s Allianz Football League meeting with Mayo at Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar (7pm).

Rory O’Carroll is named at left full-back in place of Philly McMahon, while Paul Mannion comes into the forwards. The latter had been named to start last weekend but was replaced before throw-in by Conor McHugh.

Dublin beat Mayo twice last year, cruising to victory in their league clash on a score of 1-12 to 0-7 before romping home in their All-Ireland semi-final, 3-14 to 1-10.

Mayo haven’t beaten Dublin since the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final, with the Dubs winning 12 and the sides drawing three of the 15 intervening encounters.

Mayo have made four changes to their own team ahead of Saturday’s meeting.

Dublin (v Mayo)

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)
3. David Byrne (Nh Olaf)
4. Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)
11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s)
14. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie