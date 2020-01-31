Farrell makes two changes to starting Dublin XV for trip to Mayo

Dublin's Paul Mannion and Brendan Harrison of Mayo during last year's All-Ireland semi-final.

Dublin's Paul Mannion and Brendan Harrison of Mayo during last year's All-Ireland semi-final.

DUBLIN MANAGER DESSIE Farrell has made two changes to his side which drew with Kerry for Saturday’s Allianz Football League meeting with Mayo at Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar (7pm).

Rory O’Carroll is named at left full-back in place of Philly McMahon, while Paul Mannion comes into the forwards. The latter had been named to start last weekend but was replaced before throw-in by Conor McHugh.

Dublin beat Mayo twice last year, cruising to victory in their league clash on a score of 1-12 to 0-7 before romping home in their All-Ireland semi-final, 3-14 to 1-10.

Mayo haven’t beaten Dublin since the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final, with the Dubs winning 12 and the sides drawing three of the 15 intervening encounters.

Mayo have made four changes to their own team ahead of Saturday’s meeting.

Dublin (v Mayo)

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

3. David Byrne (Nh Olaf)

4. Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s)

14. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)