3 changes for Cork's trip to Leitrim and Mayo make 4 switches before facing Dublin

Michael Hurley and James Durcan are both given the chance to impress.

CORK AND MAYO have both shuffled their starting packs ahead of their weekend’s Allianz football league games with spots handed out to those that impressed off the bench in their respective openers last weekend.

Cork have announced their starting side this evening with wing-back Tadhg Corkery and the attacking pair of Michael Hurley and John O’Rourke brought in for their Division 3 trip to Leitrim on Sunday. The trio kicked eight points between them when introduced during last Saturday’s victory over Offaly.

Sam Ryan, Paul Ring and Damien Gore are the players replaced for the trip to Carrick-on-Shannon. Some of Cork’s more experienced operators – Paul Kerrigan, Luke Connolly and Kevin O’Driscoll – are all added to the bench.

Mayo announced their team last night to face Dublin tomorrow in their Division 1 tie Castlebar with Robert Hennelly coming into goal, Michael Plunkett starts at wing-back and there are call-ups in attack for Kevin McLoughlin and James Durcan.

The latter struck 1-3, including the late equalising goal, when brought off the bench last Saturday night against Donegal.

The four players to miss out are David Clarke, Tom Parsons, Bryan Walsh and Brian Reape.

Cork

1. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas)

3. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

4. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

6. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s – captain)

9. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

10. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

14. Ciaran Sheehan (Eire Óg)

15. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown)

Subs

16. Joe Creedon (Iveleary)

17. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

18. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

19. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

20. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

21. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

22. Ryan Harkin (Mallow)

23. Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh)

24. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

25. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

4. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

5. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

6. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore – captain)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

14. James Carr (Ardagh)

15. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

