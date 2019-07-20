This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 20 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No Connolly but Brogan makes bench as Gavin names Dublin team for Roscommon clash

Jim Gavin’s men are aiming to build on last weekend’s 13-point victory against Cork.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 1:14 PM
1 hour ago 3,101 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4732545
Connolly pictured after the 2017 All-Ireland final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Connolly pictured after the 2017 All-Ireland final.
Connolly pictured after the 2017 All-Ireland final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DIARMUID CONNOLLY WILL not make his highly-anticipated Dublin return this afternoon, with Jim Gavin naming an unchanged starting XV for his side’s Super 8s meeting with Roscommon [throw-in 7pm].

Following Dublin’s opening Super 8s win against Cork a week ago, manager Gavin confirmed that Connolly had returned to the fold and was training with the senior county panel again after missing last year’s All-Ireland title triumph.

The 32-year-old spent last summer in the United States playing football for Donegal Boston. Connolly last played for Dublin in the 2017 All-Ireland final against Mayo, but will not mark his return against the Rossies today.

Gavin has named the same starting XV which overcame Ronan McCarthy’s men by 13 points seven days ago, with Dublin getting their Super 8s campaign up and running with an impressive victory in the face of a spirited first-half Cork performance.

James McCarthy and Jonny Cooper returned from injury last Saturday against Cork off the bench. Both players are named amongst the substitutes again, as is Bernard Brogan, who makes a return to the match-day 26.

The 2010 Footballer of the Year featured against Cavan in the Allianz Football League at the end of March, but has not made a championship appearance in blue since coming off the bench against Roscommon last August.

The Connacht champions face a tough task later this evening if they are to get their own Super 8s campaign back on track. Anthony Cunningham’s side suffered a four-point defeat to last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Tyrone a week ago.

Dublin team vs Roscommon:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

5. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh-MacAuley (Ballyboden St Endas)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
14. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie