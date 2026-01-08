Dublin defeat Wexford in Walsh Cup, Maguire to captain Cork footballers

DUBLIN SAW OFF Wexford by 2-17 to 1-11 tonight in their Walsh Cup quarter-final clash at Oulart-the-Ballagh GAA club.

Dublin were in front 1-10 to 1-5 at half-time, Ollie Gaffney raising their green flag, while Tomás Kinsella netted for Wexford.

Wexford cut the gap to two points, 1-13 to 1-11, entering the final quarter but from there Dublin pulled away with Joe Flanagan’s goal sealing their success.

Dublin will now play Westmeath in Sunday’s semi-final tie, while Galway face Offaly in the other last four clash.

Elsewhere tonight, Cork have announced that Ian Maguire will captain the county’s senior footballers for the 2026 season.

The experienced midfielder previously captained Cork from 2018 to 2021. He made his senior championship debut for back in 2014 against Sligo and has been a regular in the team since then.

Maguire won his third county senior football medal with his club St Finbarr’s last October and was then part of the side narrowly defeated by Dingle in December’s Munster final.

Meanwhile in tonight’s Fitzgibbon Cup group action, MTU Cork won their local derby clash against UCC with a convincing 1-26 to 1-16 victory at the Mardyke.

MTU made a bright start with free-taker Mikey Finn and Cork senior Diarmuid Healy on target with some good scores. UCC were boosted by a goal from Shane Kingston in the 19th minute, but Aaron McEvoy netted in reply for MTU as they went ahead 1-14 to 1-10 at the interval.

MTU Cork bossed the second-half exchanges, moving ahead 1-20 to 1-12 by the three-quarter mark and with Johnny Murphy sparkling in attack, they finished with 10 points to spare.

University of Galway defeated UCD in tonight’s other group game, winning 3-20 to 1-17 in Dangan, with Tipperary All-Ireland winner Sam O’Farrell amongst their goalscorers.