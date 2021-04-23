Dundalk aiming for derby delight in their bid to end miserable run of form

It hasn't been an enjoyable season thus far for Michael Duffy and his Dundalk team-mates.

FEW WOULD HAVE predicted that Drogheda United would be looking down the table at their neighbours by the time they travelled up the M1 for the first Louth derby of the season.

Nevertheless, thanks to Dundalk’s travails and their own promising start, Drogs are the in-form team going into tomorrow evening’s fixture at Oriel Park.

Amid a considerable turnover of players during the off-season, there was an expectation that Dundalk may encounter some teething problems in 2021.

Yet the extent of their struggles has raised many eyebrows, particularly in the context of last season’s FAI Cup triumph and qualification for the Europa League group stages.

With six rounds of fixtures in the books, only Derry City have accumulated fewer points than the Lilywhites, who are still awaiting their first win of the season.

It’s an unusual position to be in for a club which has raised the standards for others to reach for much of the last decade.

Silverware seems a long way off when you’re only a point clear of the foot of the table, but with the search for a new manager already in progress, the optimists among Dundalk’s following will be keen to remind themselves that the new season is still in its infancy.

However, their side desperately needs a win to build confidence and make the kind of progress demanded of them by Peak6, their American owners.

Following the departures of Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan, sporting director Jim Magilton – who oversaw Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Derry City – will again be in charge for the visit of Drogheda United.

It’s set to be a significant occasion for Drogheda United defender Dane Massey, a man who was central to Dundalk’s remarkable post-2014 success. After making over 250 appearances for the club before departing at the end of last season, he returns to Oriel Park as a member of the opposition for the first time.

Newly-promoted Drogs remain in the top half of the table despite losing to a stoppage-time Danny Mandroiu goal when they hosted champions Shamrock Rovers in midweek.

There’s also a Dublin derby down for decision tonight, as Rovers welcome bitter rivals Bohemians to Tallaght Stadium (live on RTÉ 2 with coverage from 7.30pm).

After back-to-back victories against Dundalk and Waterford, Bohs were beaten at home to joint-leaders Sligo Rovers last time out.

St Patrick’s Athletic, the other side sharing top spot, begin the weekend’s action this evening away to fourth-placed Finn Harps, who have lost just once in their six games to date.

Tomorrow, Sligo Rovers will aim to give another demonstration of their title credentials at home to managerless Derry City, while struggling Waterford have home advantage against a Longford Town side searching for a first win since the opening night of the season.

FRIDAY

Premier Division

Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic – 5.45pm

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians – 7.45pm

First Division

Athlone Town v Wexford – 7.45pm

Cabinteely v Shelbourne – 7.45pm

Treaty United v Cork City – 7.45pm

Galway United v UCD – 7.45pm

SATURDAY

Premier Division

Dundalk v Drogheda United – 6.00pm

Waterford v Longford Town – 6.00pm

Sligo Rovers v Derry City – 6.00pm

First Division