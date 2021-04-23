BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 23 April 2021
Advertisement

Dundalk aiming for derby delight in their bid to end miserable run of form

The Dublin derby is also down for decision, with Shamrock Rovers playing host to Bohemians.

By Paul Dollery Friday 23 Apr 2021, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 416 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5417767
It hasn't been an enjoyable season thus far for Michael Duffy and his Dundalk team-mates.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
It hasn't been an enjoyable season thus far for Michael Duffy and his Dundalk team-mates.
It hasn't been an enjoyable season thus far for Michael Duffy and his Dundalk team-mates.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FEW WOULD HAVE predicted that Drogheda United would be looking down the table at their neighbours by the time they travelled up the M1 for the first Louth derby of the season.

Nevertheless, thanks to Dundalk’s travails and their own promising start, Drogs are the in-form team going into tomorrow evening’s fixture at Oriel Park.

Amid a considerable turnover of players during the off-season, there was an expectation that Dundalk may encounter some teething problems in 2021.

Yet the extent of their struggles has raised many eyebrows, particularly in the context of last season’s FAI Cup triumph and qualification for the Europa League group stages.

With six rounds of fixtures in the books, only Derry City have accumulated fewer points than the Lilywhites, who are still awaiting their first win of the season.

It’s an unusual position to be in for a club which has raised the standards for others to reach for much of the last decade. 

Silverware seems a long way off when you’re only a point clear of the foot of the table, but with the search for a new manager already in progress, the optimists among Dundalk’s following will be keen to remind themselves that the new season is still in its infancy.

However, their side desperately needs a win to build confidence and make the kind of progress demanded of them by Peak6, their American owners. 

Following the departures of Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan, sporting director Jim Magilton – who oversaw Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Derry City – will again be in charge for the visit of Drogheda United.

It’s set to be a significant occasion for Drogheda United defender Dane Massey, a man who was central to Dundalk’s remarkable post-2014 success. After making over 250 appearances for the club before departing at the end of last season, he returns to Oriel Park as a member of the opposition for the first time.

Newly-promoted Drogs remain in the top half of the table despite losing to a stoppage-time Danny Mandroiu goal when they hosted champions Shamrock Rovers in midweek.

There’s also a Dublin derby down for decision tonight, as Rovers welcome bitter rivals Bohemians to Tallaght Stadium (live on RTÉ 2 with coverage from 7.30pm).

After back-to-back victories against Dundalk and Waterford, Bohs were beaten at home to joint-leaders Sligo Rovers last time out. 

St Patrick’s Athletic, the other side sharing top spot, begin the weekend’s action this evening away to fourth-placed Finn Harps, who have lost just once in their six games to date.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tomorrow, Sligo Rovers will aim to give another demonstration of their title credentials at home to managerless Derry City, while struggling Waterford have home advantage against a Longford Town side searching for a first win since the opening night of the season. 

FRIDAY

Premier Division

  • Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic – 5.45pm
  • Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians – 7.45pm

First Division

  • Athlone Town v Wexford – 7.45pm
  • Cabinteely v Shelbourne – 7.45pm
  • Treaty United v Cork City – 7.45pm
  • Galway United v UCD – 7.45pm

SATURDAY

Premier Division

  • Dundalk v Drogheda United – 6.00pm
  • Waterford v Longford Town – 6.00pm
  • Sligo Rovers v Derry City – 6.00pm

First Division

  • Cobh Ramblers v Bray Wanderers – 7.00pm

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie