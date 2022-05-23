Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 24 May 2022
Advertisement

Dundalk close the gap on top two with win at Finn Harps

The Lilywhites have registered 16 points from their last six outings.

By Alan Foley Monday 23 May 2022, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 861 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5772254
Dundalk’s Daniel Kelly scored the game's only goal (file pic).
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Dundalk’s Daniel Kelly scored the game's only goal (file pic).
Dundalk’s Daniel Kelly scored the game's only goal (file pic).
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Finn Harps 0

Dundalk 1

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

DUNDALK WON in the northwest for the second time in just four days with victory over Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Following a 2-1 success at Derry City on Friday, Daniel Kelly netted for the Louth side to continue their good run of form, which now stands at 16 points from their last six outings.

Ollie Horgan’s Harps, on the other hand, were beaten for the fourth time in succession and travel to the Ryan McBride Stadium on Friday second from bottom having only beaten Shelbourne, twice, this term.

In miserable conditions at Finn Park, Kelly’s goal made an important three points for Stephen O’Donnell’s third-placed Dundalk on a night where the top two, Shamrock Rovers and Derry, were both surprisingly beaten.

The only goal came on 54 minutes when Lewis Macari’s centre from the angle of the penalty area was kept in play by a Keith Ward stretch and Kelly came onto the ball to shoot past Mark Anthony McGinley.

On 67 minutes, Ryan Connolly’s fizzing drive from the edge of the area when the visitors had headed clear a Regan Donelan free-kick drew a full-stretch save from Nathan Shepard in the Dundalk goal.

Filip Mihaljević went down in the area under a challenge from Andy Boyle, which brought optimistic penalty appeals from the scattered home crowd.

10 minutes from time, a Dundalk break involving Ward, substitute Robbie Benson and Joe Adams ended up with the latter taking a shot, only for Conor Tourish to bravely block. Benson then saw a scuffed shot clip Donelan and go wide of the post

Harps’ Eric McWoods passed up on a great chance to level in injury time when he scooped over from inside the area when found in space by Luke Rudden.

90 seconds from the end of five minutes of additional time, Ward tried to chip Mark Anthony McGinley in the Harps goal but it went just over.

Harps went close just before the break, but Yoyo Mahdy’s effort flew just wide after he was picked out by Jesse Devers.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Earlier in the night, Mahdy was unable to connect after Ryan Connolly and Eric McWoods combined.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Regan Donelon, Ethan Boyle, Rob Slevin, Conor Tourish; Jesse Devers (Luke Rudden 65), Ryan Connolly, Ryan Rainey, Mark Timlin (Filip Mihaljević 60); Yoyo Mahdy, Eric McWoods.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd, Lewis Macari, Sam Bone, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Keith Ward, Greg Sloggett, Paul Doyle (Robbie Benson 64); John Martin (Steven Bradley 73), Daniel Kelly (David McMillan 77), Pat Hoban (Joe Adams 78).

Referee: Rob Hennessy

About the author:

About the author
Alan Foley
@alanfoley79
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie