Friday 29 March, 2019
Dundalk maintain unbeaten start at the expense of rivals Cork City

A rare Michael Duffy header proved crucial for the Lilywhites in tonight’s clash at Oriel Park.

By Keith Wallace Friday 29 Mar 2019, 9:56 PM
41 minutes ago 1,689 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4568088

Dundalk 1

Cork City 0

Keith Wallace reports from Oriel Park

MICHAEL DUFFY WAS once again Dundalk’s game-changer as his brave first-half header was enough to see off old rivals Cork City in this important early-season SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash in front of almost 4,000 people at Oriel Park.

The defending champions were without the services of midfield stalwart Chris Shields through a knee injury, as head coach Vinny Perth named an unchanged line-up to the one that won at Derry City a fortnight ago.

Michael Duffy celebrates scoring Michael Duffy celebrates after scoring for Dundalk. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dan Casey and Dáire O’Connor were key absentees for Cork City, who brought Seán McLoughlin and Kevin O’Connor back into their starting XI after the recent home victory over Bohemians. O’Connor assumed a left-back role, with Shane Griffin on the wing.

Dundalk started with intent, and they went close on eight minutes. After playing a neat one-two with Patrick Hoban, Duffy had the opening in the box; but after Conor McCarthy did well to put the winger off, Mark McNulty raced out to block the shot behind.

Cork were then forced into an early change as right-back Colm Horgan withdrew through injury, replaced by Garry Comerford, as Griffin moved to an unfamiliar position on the right side of the defence.

Past the quarter-hour, Hoban showed good strength before pulling a pass back for Duffy, whose driven shot from the left angle of the area struck the side-netting. From that moment, Cork settled and started to find a foothold in the game — that despite the defensive disruption which they faced.

On 33 minutes, the Leesiders gained a free-kick in a dangerous position after a late challenge from home captain Brian Gartland, which earned him a deserved yellow card. However, O’Connor’s free-kick from 25-yards sailed over the bar.

But Dundalk awoke from their brief slumber in stunning fashion with the lead goal on 38 minutes. Jamie McGrath worked his magic down the left flank and, after cleverly creating space, a delicious cross to the back post was met by a brave header from Duffy who powered the ball over McNulty.

Paul McLoughlin surrounded by players from both teams Tempers flare between the players. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Lilywhites looked for a second but Cork held out until the break, where manager John Caulfield called on the experience of Alan Bennett, in a further rejig to his backline. Bennett replaced earlier substitute Comerford.

But after Cork had started the second half positively, it was McNulty who came to his team’s rescue on 53 minutes when he produced a top-class save to turn Hoban’s header over the bar. It would prove to be the hosts’ only real opportunity of the period.

After surviving that scare, Cork kept their cool and continued to play good possession football. However, they could not break through a solid home rear-guard.

Dundalk were happy to hold what they had while threatening on the counter-attack. Daniel Kelly’s 82nd-minute volley was tame as McNulty gathered.

Cork piled on the pressure but Perth’s players held firm through four minutes of injury time to continue their impressive unbeaten start to the campaign.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers, Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland (c), Daniel Cleary, Dane Massey, Seán Hoare, Seán Murray (Dean Jarvis 77), Daniel Kelly (Cameron Dummigan 87), Jamie McGrath (John Mountney 90), Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty, Colm Horgan (Garry Comerford 9, Alan Bennett HT), Conor McCarthy, Seán McLoughlin, Kevin O’Connor (Dan Smith 82), Conor McCormack, Gearóid Morrissey, Karl Sheppard (c), Garry Buckley, Shane Griffin, Graham Cummins.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Keith Wallace

COMMENTS (7)

