Dundalk retain remarkable unbeaten run to hurt Derry's third-place hopes

Dundalk 1

Derry City 0

Keith Wallace reports from Oriel Park

DAIEL KELLY’S SECOND-HALF strike extended Dundalk unbeaten record in domestic competition to 31 games as Derry City lost their grip on third place following a 1-0 defeat by the champions at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Derry skipper Barry McNamee was almost gifted a lead goal before the quarter-hour but he could not take advantage as he dragged his shot wide with just Gary Rogers to beat.

Opposition goalkeeper Peter Cherrie kept the European-chasing Candystripes level at the break after producing a fantastic stop to deny Patrick Hoban’s diving header late in the first half.

Dundalk hit the front past the hour-mark when Seán Gannon provided yet another assist to open the door for Kelly who buried the ball at the back post.

Derry could have earned a potentially valuable point with 15 minutes remaining but substitute Grant Gillespie saw his shot come back off the woodwork as the all-conquering Lilywhites held on for a ninth straight league win.

Fresh from making it to a fifth consecutive FAI Cup final last Sunday and with the league title already wrapped up, Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth made five changes to his starting XI following their win in Sligo.

Cameron Dummigan, Andy Boyle, Brian Gartland, Robbie Benson and Seán Murray all came in, replacing Dane Massey, Daniel Cleary, Seán Hoare, Jamie McGrath and Patrick McEleney.

After hammering Cork City 4-0 at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last Friday, Derry boss Declan Devine made three changes to his team. Darren McCauley, Ally Gilchrist and Jamie McDonagh came in for Darren Cole, Jack Malone and Gillespie.

Dundalk – who were given a guard of honour by the visitors – started well and they almost drew blood with a stunning effort in the ninth minute. Chris Shields attempted to pick out Hoban with a long pass and the ball broke invitingly for Kelly who smacked a first-time shot just wide.

Derry responded with a McNamee free-kick from 25 yards which skipped past Rogers’ right-hand post. McNamee should have done better two minutes later when Shields and Gartland were involved in a mix-up which left the Derry captain with a shot on goal but he totally miscued when well placed.

Derry were dealt a blow on the half-hour when influential midfielder Greg Sloggett was forced off through injury, having failed to recover from a knock sustained in an earlier collision with Shields.

The game needed a spark and David Parkhouse looked to provide it with an ambitious long-range effort which gave Rogers some difficulty but the ‘keeper collected at the second attempt.

Dundalk almost snatched a half-time lead when Gannon’s right-wing delivery picked out Hoban whose diving header was brilliantly turned away by Cherrie, who ensured his side went in level.

Benson nearly lit up the night at the start of the second half but his shot from distance drifted away from the top corner, before Hoban headed over.

At the other end, a Jamie McDonagh corner on the hour was met by Eoin Toal but the centre-half’s goal-bound header was blocked by Boyle.

The breakthrough arrived in the 64th minute when substitute Lido Lotefa played the ball out to Gannon on the right and his cross to the back post was hammered home by the in-rushing Kelly.

Derry were inches away from an equaliser with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining after a quick corner almost caught Dundalk out but Gillespie’s shot came back off the inside of the upright.

The result saw Derry drop to fourth following Bohemians’ home win over Cork City, but their three-point advantage over Saint Patrick’s Athletic remains intact after Waterford’s win at Richmond Park.

DUNDALK FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland (c), Andy Boyle, Cameron Dummigan; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Daniel Kelly (Mark Hanratty 87), Seán Murray (Georgie Kelly 76), Michael Duffy (Lido Lotefa 60); Patrick Hoban.

DERRY CITY FC: Peter Cherrie; Jamie McDonagh, Eoin Toal, Ally Gilchrist, Ciarán Coll; Ciaron Harkin, Greg Sloggett (Grant Gillespie 32); Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, Barry McNamee (c) (Michael McCrudden 80), Darren McCauley (Conor Davis 57); David Parkhouse.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

