Cleary the hero as Dundalk triumph in Louth derby

Drogheda United 0

Dundalk 1

DUNDALK WERE THE victors in the Louth derby at Head In the Game Park, earning a late win that breathes new life into their dash for European football in 2022.

Daniel Cleary was the hero for the visitors, fortuitously bundling in after Republic of Ireland Under 21 call-up David Odumosu had saved acrobatically from Michael Duffy’s header with just four minutes left to play.

After almost 18 months of behind-closed-doors football and reduced attendances, it was a boon to get in a sell-out Louth derby before the season ended. 1,861 were out on a chilly night on Boyneside – with a big contingent of Dundalk fans having made a long overdue short trip down the M1 for a competitive fixture between the sides.

The victory now sees Dundalk sit just two points off fourth place Derry City. There are no guarantees but if St Pat’s claim the FAI Cup, that will be enough to qualify for Europe next term. After two wins on the bounce appears to have alleviated any relegation play-off fears, the Lilywhites are looking up.

It looked like ending in a stalemate before Cleary’s late intervention. It was a game where the major attacking threat was coming from the defenders on each side. In the first half, referee Rob Harvey twice ruled out headed goals by opposing centre halves.

First Daniel O’Reilly was adjudged to have pushed a Dundalk man when he met Ronan Murray’s corner. Then when Andy Boyle headed in Duffy’s free-kick six minutes later, the whistle blew for a push once again.

A section of home supporters were setting off fireworks at intervals throughout but as competitive as it was, the game lacked a similar spark. It didn’t have the attacking thrust and quality the sizeable crowd might have hoped for.

Both Pat Hoban and Sean Murray had headers in the opening 45 minutes too but neither duly tested the Drogs goalkeeper.

Will Patching went close to breaking the deadlock shortly after the interval. His shot from 30-yards out was well-hit and swerved viciously in the air. Odumosu parried onto the crossbar and then ball bounced back into his grateful arms. Patching’s luck wasn’t in but ultimately Dundalk’s would be.

Drogheda United: David Odumosu; Joe Redmond, Daniel O’Reilly, Dane Massey; James Brown, Gary Deegan, Killian Phillips, Conor Kane; Ronan Murray (Chris Lyons, 64); Darragh Markey (Dinny Corcoran, 87), Mark Doyle.

Dundalk: Peter Cherrie; Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Sam Stanton, Sean Murray (Sonni Nattestad, 90+2); Daniel Kelly (Sami Ben Amar, 90), Will Patching, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (David McMillan, 83).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin)

