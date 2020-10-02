BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 2 October 2020
Advertisement

Here are Dundalk's potential opponents in today's Europa League draw

Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester, Roma, Napoli, AC Milan, Celtic and Rangers are among the high-profile names that may lie in wait.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 2 Oct 2020, 6:07 AM
36 minutes ago 393 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5220994
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUNDALK ARE BACK in the big time, and will be in the draw for the Europa League group stages later today. 

That they have made it so far this season is faintly staggering, given it’s only six weeks since Vinny Perth was sacked and the hitherto unknown Filippo Giovagnoli was parachuted in. Nonetheless, Giovagnoli’s inexperience has been offset by his players’ muscle memory of the 2016 campaign, when Stephen Kenny’s side qualified and played against AZ Alkmaar, Zenit St Petersburg and Maccabi Tel Aviv. 

In the aftermath of last night’s 3-1 play-off win against KI of the Faroe Islands, Giovagnoli was asked who he’d like to face in this year’s competition.

“I would love to play against Jose Mourinho. He is an icon in soccer, just to meet him on the pitch would be great.”

Daniel Kelly, the scorer of Dundalk’s third goal, went along with his manager. “I’d like Spurs as well. I’d take Gareth Bale down the line.” 

Facing Spurs is a possibility. Tottenham are in Pot One of the draw, with Dundalk in Pot Four. Dundalk will be drawn against a side from each of the three pots ahead of them, although there is a stipulation that countries from the same country cannot be drawn together. 

Here’s how the draw looks: 

Pot 1: Arsenal, Tottenham, Roma, Napoli, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen, Villareal, CSKA Moscow, Braga, Gent, PSV Eindhoven, Celtic 

Pot 2: Dinamo Zagreb, Sparta Prague, Slavia Prague, Ludogorets, Young Boys, Red Star Belgrade, Rapid Vienna, Leicester City, Qarabag, PAOK, Standard Liege, Real Sociedad 

Pot 3: Granada, AC Milan, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, AEK Athens, Rangers, Molde, Hoffenheim, LASK, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Cluj

Pot 4: Zorya Luhansk, Nice, Lille, NK Rijeka, Dundalk, Slovan Liberec, Royal Antwerp, Lech Poznan, Sivasspor, Wolfsberger, Omonia Nicosia, CSKA Sofia 

The draw will take place today at 12pm today. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Regardless of who Dundalk draw, it will be a lucrative business for them. They have bagged a guaranteed €2.9 million for qualifying, with a €570,000 bonus for each win and  €190,000 for a draw. 

Dundalk will play each of their opponents home and away in the group stages, though won’t play games at Oriel Park, with either Tallaght or the Aviva Stadium the most likely alternate venue. 

These games may not be behind closed doors, either. Uefa will permit up to 30% stadium capacity where the local government allows, and the FAI are raising this with the Irish government with a view to permitting fans to Dundalk’s games along with November’s Uefa Nations League games. 

The match day dates are as follows: 

Matchday one: 22 October

Matchday two: 29 October

Matchday three: 5 November

Matchday four: 26 November

Matchday five: 3 December

Matchday six: 10 December

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie