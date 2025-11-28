Dundalk granted Premier Division licence for 2026

DUNDALK HAVE BEEN given the go-ahead to compete in the League of Ireland top flight in 2026 after securing a Premier Division licence.

The club’s new majority owner, Chris Clinton, had previously expressed doubts as to whether Dundalk would be granted the requisite licence following their promotion from the First Division last month, but the League of Ireland this morning included the Lilywhites on its list of licensed clubs for next season’s Premier Division.

A Dundalk statement read: “The granting of this licence reflects the significant work undertaken across all areas of the club over recent weeks to ensure Dundalk FC meets the standards required at Premier Division level, an outcome that involved the support of many stakeholders.”

“Securing our Premier Division licence confirms the positive direction the club is moving forward in, especially as this will be our 100th anniversary of competing in the league,” added the club’s executive director, Chris Clinton. “This is a significant milestone and a huge endorsement of the massive amount of work that has gone in behind the scenes in Oriel Park in recent weeks, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their efforts.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to thank the FAI for their continuous engagement and cooperation during the process. This has been a great help, and we look forward to working closely with the FAI and other stakeholders as preparations continue for the 2026 season.”