Peak6 don't plan to sell Dundalk despite acquiring share in Premier League club Wolves

DUNDALK OWNERS PEAK6 do not intend on relinquishing control of the League of Ireland club despite acquiring a minority share in the holding company of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sources close to the Chicago-based investment firm insist their commitment to the Lilywhites is strong and the expansion of their sporting portfolio does not affect their future plans at Oriel Park.

Peak6 has invested in Fosun International, owners of the Premier League outfit, as they bid to expand a partnership that was already established when the US company’s E-sports business, Evil Genius, struck a sponsorship deal with the Molineux club.

Peak6 have been at the helm with Dundalk for four years and the last two campaigns have been dominated by managerial and squad upheaval as well as a souring in the relationship with supporters left beleaguered by the manner in which the hierarchy have operated.

Despite qualifying for last season’s Europa League group stages and winning the FAI Cup under head coach Filippo Giovagnoli, the Italian was sacked earlier in this campaign and replaced by former boss Vinny Perth.

With key players set to depart Oriel Park at the end of the current campaign, they are not yet safe from the promotion/relegation play-off, despite Peak6 founder Matt Hulsizer admitting last year that the wage bill was ‘double that of anyone in the league.’

That commitment to the Dundalk cause is not understood to be reduced after Peak6 were confirmed as a strategic partner to Wolves yesterday.

According to a statement on the English club’s website, the partnership “will help Fosun Sports accelerate the club’s growth in North America by providing capital, expertise, visibility, and activation opportunities for Wolves and Wolves E-sports across the USA.”

Dundalk face St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park in the FAI Cup semi final on Friday and while that is now their only chance of silverware – and a route into the Europa Conference League – they remain in danger of relegation to the First Division.

Perth’s charges are in seventh place but are just three points clear of second bottom Waterford with five fixtures remaining, although the Blues have a game in hand.

