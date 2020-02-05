This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Top-class Serb turns down South Korean options to sign two-year deal for Dundalk

Dundalk win four-month chase for Stefan Colovic who was once on the books of Atletico Madrid.

By Garry Doyle Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 4:35 PM
https://the42.ie/4994024
Colovic is the fifth close-season signing made by Dundalk manager Vinny Perth.
Image: Brian Little/INPHO
Image: Brian Little/INPHO

A HUNT THAT began in October, and intensified in November, finally reached a conclusion today when Dundalk signed Stefan Colovic, a Serbian winger who was previously on the books of Atletico Madrid, from FJ Proleter Novi Sad.

It’s unlikely if any other signing will generate as much interest in this close-season, not just because of Colovic’s pedigree but also because of what he represents. Should this move work out – and it’s always a big if when you consider the question of whether a player can adjust to life in a new country – then Dundalk are likely to revisit this region for further shopping. Indeed, they are still keen to make one more signing before the start of the season.

Up until now, the vast majority of incoming talent from abroad has mainly come from the UK. Of course there have been notable exceptions over the years, Barbadian Eric Lavine, Australian Adam Hughes and Dane Niclas Vemmelund being just a few of the other successful imports.

Yet this transfer is nonetheless intriguing, not just because Colovic, at 25, is in the prime of his career, not just because he has agreed a two-year contract with an option to sign for a third season.

It’s because he chose Dundalk ahead of other, seemingly more lucrative options in South Korea, where many Serbs go to play.

The reason, it seems, is because what Dundalk can offer, not just a decent contract but also a shop-window to higher-profile leagues, either in England or elsewhere in Europe. The fact Dundalk have Champions League football proved to be an attractive selling-point to Colovic.

Of equal importance is Ireland’s proximity to England and the number of players who have gone from here to clubs in the Championship over the last 15 years.

As for Dundalk, there’s plenty for them to consider too. They first identified Colovic in October, watched him live in November, and finally got the deal across the line – subject to international clearance, visa clearances and completion of a work permit – today.

Scorer of 16 goals for the Serbian top-flight club, FJ Proleter Novi Sad, Colovic is a speedy, left-footed right winger who can also play as a split-striker.

He’s fluent in three languages, including English and Spanish and becomes Dundalk’s fifth close-season signing, after deals were completed to bring Cammy Smith on loan from Dundee United, Darragh Leahy from Bohemians, Will Patching from Notts County and Greg Sloggett from Derry City.

