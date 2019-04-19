Hat-trick hero Kelly seals home victory for champions Dundalk

Dundalk 3

Finn Harps 0

Keith Wallace reports from Oriel Park

DANIEL KELLY’S HAT-TRICK fired Dundalk to a 3-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Finn Harps at Oriel Park, as Vinny Perth’s players continued to build momentum ahead of Shamrock Rovers’ visit next week.

The first half was largely disrupted by an injury to each team, which would result in nine minutes of additional time.

The breakthrough eventually came in the second of those when Michael Duffy worked his magic down the left and pulled the ball back for the lively Kelly to hammer home from just inside the box.

Kelly’s clinical finish early in the second half gave the defending champions breathing space. That was a blow that struggling Harps were never going to recover from, and with nine minutes remaining, Kelly completed his treble with another fine strike.

Perth had included influential pair Chris Shields and Patrick McEleney in his team, as they came in for first starts in seven and nine weeks respectively. Captain Brian Gartland, Dane Massey and Kelly were also selected, in five changes to the team that beat Bohemians at the death last Monday night.

Finn Harps were on an eight-game losing streak as their stay in the top flight appears certain to be the minimum one. Ollie Horgan called on the experience of Raffaele Cretaro for this trip, but their pre-match odds of 20/1 showed the task facing a side who already look down and out.

They were inches away from trailing again just seven minutes in when Massey curled a 20-yard free-kick from a central position narrowly off target.

Dundalk were then dealt a blow when Gartland had to withdraw after a poor challenge from Daniel O’Reilly, which earned him a yellow card. The stretcher was out during a long delay for treatment, but the skipper was able to walk off, as Daniel Cleary made a quick entrance.

Past the quarter-hour, Dundalk looked to put that worrying sight behind them. Patrick Hoban broke through the middle and showed good strength before being taken down by Sam Todd. The defender was booked, but McEleney’s subsequent set-piece went straight into the wall.

Harps were set up to defend but they nearly silenced the home crowd on 21 minutes. A long throw-in by Tony McNamee ended with O’Reilly drawing a fine save from Gary Rogers, who got across smartly to touch the ball away. Nathan Boyle then hit a half-volley wide.

Harps were forced to switch their goalkeeper on 27 minutes. Ciarán Gallagher went down heavily after colliding with Hoban and could not continue, with Harps boss Ollie Horgan left incensed as no punishment was dished out to the Dundalk number nine.

The fourth official signalled nine added minutes, and in the second of those Dundalk’s pressure finally told. Duffy did well on the left and cut the ball back for Kelly, who unleashed an unstoppable shot from 15 yards past replacement goalkeeper Peter Burke.

Deep in injury time, Rogers had to go full-length to turn Mikey Place’s snap-shot around the post, as Dundalk avoided a late sting in the tail to take the narrowest of leads into the break.

Just two minutes after the restart, Dundalk made it 2-0 when the ball broke loose to Kelly in the box and he fired a rising shot to the top corner.

Kelly was full of confidence and he played his part in another opening on 59 minutes. The former Bohemians winger fed Duffy who lifted the ball into the path of Hoban but, under pressure, he fired wide from close range.

Dundalk chased a third for the remainder of the game, and the stage would be left for Kelly to complete his hat-trick on 82 minutes when he fired to the bottom corner after combining with Seán Gannon.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers, Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland (Daniel Cleary 12), Seán Hoare, Dane Massey, Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney (Joe McKee 71), Daniel Kelly, Jamie McGrath, Michael Duffy (John Mountney 80), Patrick Hoban.

FINN HARPS: Ciarán Gallagher (Peter Burke 27), John Kavanagh, Keith Cowan, Sam Todd, Daniel O’Reilly, Tony McNamee, Mark Coyle (Michael Gallagher 74), Caolán McAleer, Raffaele Cretaro (Seán Boyd 56), Nathan Boyle, Mikey Place.

Referee: Robert Harvey.

