Heartbreak for Dundalk as European dream ends in Tallaght

Dundalk 1

Vitesse 2

Vitesse progress 4-3 on aggregate

DUNDALK FELL just short as they were beaten 4-3 by Vitesse on aggregate and 2-1 on the night in the Europa Conference League.

An impressive brace from Patrick McEleney had helped Dundalk earn an encouraging 2-2 draw in last week’s away leg.

Vitesse initially took control of the tie this evening, as well-taken goals from Matus Bero and Yann Gboho saw them claim a 2-0 half-time lead.

However, a 73rd-minute Pat Hoban penalty set up a tense finish and a late rally almost enabled the Irish side to take the game to extra-time.

The Lilywhites made three changes from the first leg. Will Patching, Pat Hoban and Cameron Dummigan came into the team, with David McMillan, Raivis Jurkovskis and Daniel Kelly dropping to the bench.

The visitors, meanwhile, made two switches. Alois Oroz and Oussama Darfalou started ahead of Tomas Hájek and Lois Openda.

Dundalk thought they had a dream start. Inside the first minute, a clever Patching through ball found the onrushing Michael Duffy. The winger beat the goalkeeper at his near post but the loud cheers among the home crowd quickly turned to groans of disappointment, as the winger was adjudged offside.

There was a nervy moment for the hosts shortly thereafter. Maximilian Wittek’s corner had to be parried away by Alessio Abibi with the ball deflecting away to safety.

After the frantic opening, Vitesse began to control the tempo of the game with Dundalk sitting back.

The hosts did produce a decent half-chance in the 15th minute though, but Pat Hoban couldn’t get a proper connection on Duffy’s dangerous low cross.

Seven minutes later, Hoban went close again. He showed good strength to shrug off his marker before shooting narrowly wide from a tight angle.

From the ensuing corner, another Patrick McEleney effort was deflected wide before Sonni Nattestad’s header went just over, as the home side began to increase the pressure on the opposition goal.

Yet somewhat against the run of the play, the visitors took the lead in the game and the tie. It came in a fortuitous fashion. Nikolai Frederiksen’s effort from the edge of the area deflected favourably for Matus Bero, who slotted home coolly from close range.

Million Manhoef almost added a second moments later. A fine individual run ended with his low shot going past Abibi, but Andy Boyle was perfectly positioned to clear the ball off the line.

10 minutes before the break, Vitesse went close again. An incisive through ball from Manhoef found Wittek, but Abibi was out swiftly to block his shot.

However, there was little the Dundalk goalkeeper could do moments later. Sondre Tronstad played a beautifully weighted through pass and Yann Gboho found himself in acres of space as he burst through on goal and found the corner of the net with a clinical finish to double his side’s lead and leave Vinny Perth’s men with a mountain to climb.

The visitors had a let-off just before half-time. Markus Schubert dropped Cameron Dummigan’s cross, but there was no one on hand to capitalise and the goalkeeper was able to gather the ball at the second attempt.

Dundalk desperately needed a goal and they almost made the perfect start to the second half. Patching beat Tronstad down the right and his well-executed cross was headed just wide by Duffy.

A general view of the action in Tallaght tonight. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dundalk showed greater attacking intent after the break, though inevitably, they also looked more vulnerable on the counter-attack with the game becoming stretched.

The match became increasingly stop-start for a period, with injuries and substitutions disrupting the flow.

Out of nothing though, the Louth club were offered a route back into the game as a penalty kick was awarded.

There was an adjudged infringement by Tronstad for a shove on Duffy as he attempted to get to Darragh Leahy’s dangerous lofted cross. Hoban then stepped up to take the spot kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to give the Irish side hope.

This goal really enlivened the partisan crowd and galvanised the Premier Division outfit, as they began to intensify the pressure on their rivals’ defence.

David McMillan and Daniel Kelly were among the players introduced, as Dundalk went increasingly attack-minded.

A Duffy shot and a Raivis Jurkovskis header both forced saves from Abibi late on, as Vitesse clung on.

In the dying moments, Kelly beat his man down the right and McMillan was inches away from connecting with his low cross, but it wasn’t to be for the Irish side.

Dundalk: 1. Alessio Abibi 23. Cameron Dummigan 4. Andy Boyle 6. Sonni Nattestad (Jurkovskis 73) 15. Darragh Leahy 8. Sam Stanton (Kelly 58) 10. Greg Sloggett 18. Will Patching (McMillan 73) 11. Patrick McEleney 7. Michael Duffy 9. Pat Hoban.

Subs: 14. Peter Cherrie 30. Niall Brady 13. Raivis Jurkovskis 16. Sean Murray 19. Wilfried Zahibo 25. Valentino Adedokun 27. Daniel Kelly 28. Ryan O’Kane 29. David McMillan 77. Han Jeongwoo

Vitesse: 1. Markus Schubert 42. Million Manhoef (Vroegh 78) 3. Danilho Doekhi (Domgjoni 83) 10. Riechedly Bazoer 16. Alois Oroz 32. Maximilian Wittek 21. Matus Bero 20. Yann Gboho (Hajek 63) 8. Sondre Tronstad 11. Nikolai Frederiksen (Vanmoos 63) 9. Oussama Darfalou

Subs: 24. Jeroen Houwen 48. Nigel Van Haveren 17. Hilary Gong 18. Tomas Hajek 19. Julian Vanmoos 22. Toni Domgjoni 29. Thomas Buitink 36. Patrick Vroegh 39. Enzo Cornelisse 40. Daan Huisman.

Referee: Alain Durieux (Luxembourg).