Wednesday 23 February 2022
Irish defender scores as QPR end winless streak

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 10:05 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A FIRST-HALF goal from Jimmy Dunne proved vital as QPR continued their push for promotion with a 2-1 win over Blackpool at Loftus Road. 

The Irish centre-back’s header came just before Mark Warburton’s outfit, who went into the tie without a win in their previous five games, were reduced to ten men. Dion Sanderson was shown a red card five minutes before halftime. Josh Bowler thought he had struck a late equaliser but in the final minute, Luke Amos scored the winner for QPR. Jeff Hendrick also played the full game.

An Aleksandar Mitrović double helped Fulham stay top as they overcame Peterborough 2-1. 

The Serbian became the first player to score 32 goals in a Sky Bet Championship season. His first-half penalty saw him achieve the feat – with 14 games of the regular league campaign remaining – and he reached 33 for the current term with a second strike after the break.

Substitute Marriott pulled one back for relegation-threatened Peterborough at the death.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby went down 2-1 against Millwall at Pride Park Stadium. Eiran Cashin, Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight all started the tie. 

Goals in the first half from Jed Wallace and Tyler Burey gave Millwall control and although Jake Cooper put through his own net late on, they saw the game out to complete a fifth victory in the last seven visits to Derby.

Derby had plenty of the ball but could not break down a well organised and disciplined Millwall team who could have scored more goals.

Republic of Ireland U21 team-mates Mark McGuinness and Joel Bagan were both in action for Cardiff City during their 2-1 away from home loss against Huddersfield.

Tommy Doyle stuck first for Cardiff. However, two goals in the final five minutes from Josh Koroma and Jon Russell were enough to push the Terriers within two points of second place. 

Elsewhere, Luton Town secured a 2-1 victory against Stoke City thanks to Danny Hylton and Cameron Jerome. 

The Hatters sealed a hard-earned fifth victory in seven league games, leaving them two points off the top six.

The Potters could find themselves in hot water with the Football Association after objects – including a plastic bottle – were launched towards celebrating Luton players following their second goal.

Finally, Sheffield United beat Blackburn 1-0 following a dramatic stoppage-time goal from substitute Ben Davies. The home side had been reduced to 10 men midway through the second half and the visitors then missed a penalty.

John Egan was at centre-back for the Blades while Darragh Lenihan lined out opposite him. 

Additional reporting by Press Association

