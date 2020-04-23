Dunphy, Giles and Brady reveal their best Premier League team selections

WITH NO SIGN of the Premier League action resuming, the debates over greatest team selections continue.
The three wise men of Irish football punditry – Eamon Dunphy, John Giles and Liam Brady – got stuck into that topic on the latest episode of Dunphy’s podcast ‘The Stand’ as they revealed their best Premier League teams.
There’s Irish representation with Denis Irwin and Roy Keane getting the nod from all three and some differences of opinion elsewhere.
Eamon Dunphy
Peter Schmeichel
Denis Irwin
Virgil Van Dijk
John Terry
Andy Robertson
Roy Keane
Cesc Fabregas
Paul Scholes
Thierry Henry
Cristiano Ronaldo
Alan Shearer
John Giles
Peter Schmeichel
Denis Irwin
Vincent Kompany
John Terry
Patrice Evra
Roy Keane
Patrick Vieira
Paul Scholes
Steven Gerrard
Cristiano Ronaldo
Thierry Henry
Liam Brady
Peter Schmeichel
Denis Irwin
Virgil Van Dijk
John Terry
Ashley Cole
Roy Keane
Patrick Vieira
Paul Scholes
Thierry Henry
Cristiano Ronaldo
Alan Shearer
