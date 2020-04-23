Dunphy, Giles and Brady reveal their best Premier League team selections

WITH NO SIGN of the Premier League action resuming, the debates over greatest team selections continue.

Liam Brady, Eamon Dunphy and John Giles Source: Cathal Noonan

The three wise men of Irish football punditry – Eamon Dunphy, John Giles and Liam Brady – got stuck into that topic on the latest episode of Dunphy’s podcast ‘The Stand’ as they revealed their best Premier League teams.

There’s Irish representation with Denis Irwin and Roy Keane getting the nod from all three and some differences of opinion elsewhere.

A mistake in the graphics: Irwin should be on the right, Cole/Robertson/Evra on the left! — Dunphy_Official (@Dunphy_Official) April 23, 2020

Do you agree with their selections?

Eamon Dunphy

Peter Schmeichel

Denis Irwin

Virgil Van Dijk

John Terry

Andy Robertson

Roy Keane

Cesc Fabregas

Paul Scholes

Thierry Henry

Cristiano Ronaldo

Alan Shearer

John Giles

Peter Schmeichel

Denis Irwin

Vincent Kompany

John Terry

Patrice Evra

Roy Keane

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Steven Gerrard

Cristiano Ronaldo

Thierry Henry

Liam Brady

Peter Schmeichel

Denis Irwin

Virgil Van Dijk

John Terry

Ashley Cole

Roy Keane

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Thierry Henry

Cristiano Ronaldo

Alan Shearer

Source: The Stand/SoundCloud

