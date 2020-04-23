This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dunphy, Giles and Brady reveal their best Premier League team selections

The punditry trio debated their picks on the latest episode of Dunphy’s podcast The Stand.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 4:35 PM
WITH NO SIGN of the Premier League action resuming, the debates over greatest team selections continue.

liam-brady-eamon-dunphy-and-john-giles Liam Brady, Eamon Dunphy and John Giles Source: Cathal Noonan

The three wise men of Irish football punditry – Eamon Dunphy, John Giles and Liam Brady – got stuck into that topic on the latest episode of Dunphy’s podcast ‘The Stand’ as they revealed their best Premier League teams.

There’s Irish representation with Denis Irwin and Roy Keane getting the nod from all three and some differences of opinion elsewhere.

Do you agree with their selections?

Eamon Dunphy

Peter Schmeichel

Denis Irwin
Virgil Van Dijk
John Terry
Andy Robertson

Roy Keane
Cesc Fabregas
Paul Scholes

Thierry Henry
Cristiano Ronaldo
Alan Shearer

John Giles

Peter Schmeichel

Denis Irwin
Vincent Kompany
John Terry
Patrice Evra

Roy Keane
Patrick Vieira
Paul Scholes
Steven Gerrard

Cristiano Ronaldo
Thierry Henry

Liam Brady

Peter Schmeichel

Denis Irwin
Virgil Van Dijk
John Terry
Ashley Cole

Roy Keane
Patrick Vieira
Paul Scholes

Thierry Henry
Cristiano Ronaldo
Alan Shearer


Source: The Stand/SoundCloud

Fintan O'Toole
