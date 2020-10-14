Dustin Johnson forced out of CJ Cup following positive Covid-19 test

GOLF’S WORLD NUMBER one Dustin Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus as a surge in cases cast a shadow over the return of professional sport.

Johnson, 36, was forced out of this week’s CJ Cup in Las Vegas as he became the highest-profile golfer to test positive for Covid-19.

Johnson said he was “very disappointed”.

The positive test highlights a rash of cases coinciding with the return of many sports competitions in recent weeks, often in bio-secure “bubbles” and behind closed doors.

The cases, seen everywhere from football to cycling, rugby union, rugby league, American football and Formula One, also mirror a surge in Covid-19 across much of the world, including Europe and the United States.

On Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo withdrew from Portugal’s Nations League game against Sweden after testing positive. The 35-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner was reported to be asymptomatic and in good spirits.

