Wednesday 14 October 2020
Dustin Johnson forced out of CJ Cup following positive Covid-19 test

World number one golfer ‘very disappointed’ to miss Vegas tournament.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 8:32 AM
Johnson: ruled out.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GOLF’S WORLD NUMBER one Dustin Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus as a surge in cases cast a shadow over the return of professional sport.

Johnson, 36, was forced out of this week’s CJ Cup in Las Vegas as he became the highest-profile golfer to test positive for Covid-19.

Johnson said he was “very disappointed”.

The positive test highlights a rash of cases coinciding with the return of many sports competitions in recent weeks, often in bio-secure “bubbles” and behind closed doors.

The cases, seen everywhere from football to cycling, rugby union, rugby league, American football and Formula One, also mirror a surge in Covid-19 across much of the world, including Europe and the United States.

On Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo withdrew from Portugal’s Nations League game against Sweden after testing positive. The 35-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner was reported to be asymptomatic and in good spirits.

© – AFP, 2020

