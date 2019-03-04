Faherty's header sends Galway United through after extra-time tussle

GALWAY UNITED NEEDED extra-time to overcome Athlone Town in the opening round of the EA Sports Cup tonight.

Vinny Faherty’s header with five minutes remaining in the second-half of extra-time sent Galway on their way to a 2-1 victory.

Athlone took the lead in the opening half through George Mukete, but Conor Barry’s 70th minute strike forced extra-time, before Faherty won it for the visitors.

Cabinteely dumped Drogheda United out of the competition with a narrow 1-0 victory. Luke Clucas’ 71st minute penalty proved the difference between the teams on the night.

Elsewhere, Bray Wanderers enjoyed a 3-2 win against Wexford FC. Goals from Derek Daly, Dylan Barnett and Dylan McGlade left Bray in a commanding position at the interval.

Ryan Nolan pulled one back for the visitors shortly after the restart and Seán Roche hit the net in injury-time, but it wasn’t enough.

Finally, Shelbourne advanced to the second round with a 1-0 defeat of Bluebell United in Tolka Park.

The Reds led at half-time thanks to Daniel McKenna’s free-kick and that goal was enough to see them over the line.

