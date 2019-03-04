This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Faherty's header sends Galway United through after extra-time tussle

Cabinteely, Bray Wanderers and Shelbourne also enjoyed wins in the EA Sports Cup tonight.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Mar 2019, 10:29 PM
33 minutes ago 790 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4523903
File photo of Galway United's Vinny Faherty.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File photo of Galway United's Vinny Faherty.
File photo of Galway United's Vinny Faherty.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GALWAY UNITED NEEDED extra-time to overcome Athlone Town in the opening round of the EA Sports Cup tonight. 

Vinny Faherty’s header with five minutes remaining in the second-half of extra-time sent Galway on their way to a 2-1 victory.

Athlone took the lead in the opening half through George Mukete, but Conor Barry’s 70th minute strike forced extra-time, before Faherty won it for the visitors.

Cabinteely dumped Drogheda United out of the competition with a narrow 1-0 victory. Luke Clucas’ 71st minute penalty proved the difference between the teams on the night.

Elsewhere, Bray Wanderers enjoyed a 3-2 win against Wexford FC. Goals from Derek Daly, Dylan Barnett and Dylan McGlade left Bray in a commanding position at the interval.

Ryan Nolan pulled one back for the visitors shortly after the restart and Seán Roche hit the net in injury-time, but it wasn’t enough.

Finally, Shelbourne advanced to the second round with a 1-0 defeat of Bluebell United in Tolka Park.

The Reds led at half-time thanks to Daniel McKenna’s free-kick and that goal was enough to see them over the line.

