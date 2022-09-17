Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 17 September 2022
Advertisement

David Clifford kicks 0-3 as second-half sub to help East Kerry to victory

East Kerry finished up 0-14 to 0-9 winners over Spa Killarney.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Sep 2022, 10:19 PM
51 minutes ago 1,805 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5869338
David Clifford on the ball for East Kerry (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
David Clifford on the ball for East Kerry (file pic).
David Clifford on the ball for East Kerry (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DAVID CLIFFORD WAS sprung from the bench and scored three points to help East Kerry past Spa Killarney in the Kerry county senior championship.

Clifford and co. won this group game, played at Fitzgerald Stadium, on a scoreline of 0-14 to 0-9 — but they were pushed all the way, and ultimately needed their biggest gun to get the job done. He missed last weekend’s statement win over Kerins O’Rahillys.

Both the current Kingdom superstar and former Footballer of the Year James O’Donoghue kicked 0-3 this evening, one of the latter’s offerings a free. O’Donoghue was sent-off late on, but Clifford was undoubtedly the star attraction.

Introduced around the 40th minute, he scored a lovely point with his first touch to make it 0-10 to 0-6. One off his left, another off his right shortly afterwards and the Fossa ace was in the groove, much to the joy of the crowd. Frontrunner for 2022 Footballer of the Year, Clifford also kicked the game’s last point.

East Kerry were without Dara Roche and Brian Kelly, along with Clifford early on, and they struggled to break down a resolute Spa defence. Dan O’Dononghue was absent for the Killarney crew, for whom Evan Cronin (0-4f) top-scored, but Dara Moynihan did make his first appearance since his All-Ireland semi-final injury.

Elsewhere, ithe Cork senior football championship, there were quarter-final wins for Nemo Rangers — 2-4 to 0-9 against Carbery Rangers — and Castlehaven — 2-14 to 0-13 versus Mallow — with the last-eight picture becoming clearer tomorrow.

Likewise in Donegal, where Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair and St Eunan’s all advanced to the semi-finals this evening. Glenswilly face Naomh Conaill for the last spot tomorrow.

And there was no shortage of drama in the Offaly senior hurling championship, where a pair of injury-time Shinrone goals broke Belmont hearts and sent them to their first senior county final since 1960.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Majors from Ciaran Cleary (61st minute) and Jason Sampson (66th minute) sealed a 2-18 to 0-23 victory at St Brendan’s Park, Birr. Belmont were cruelly denied a first-ever final appearance, where a novel pairing is guaranteed with three-in-a-row winners since 2019, St Rynagh’s, out of the running.

Birr and Kilcormac-Killoughey do battle in the other semi-final tomorrow.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie