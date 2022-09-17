David Clifford kicks 0-3 as second-half sub to help East Kerry to victory

DAVID CLIFFORD WAS sprung from the bench and scored three points to help East Kerry past Spa Killarney in the Kerry county senior championship.

Clifford and co. won this group game, played at Fitzgerald Stadium, on a scoreline of 0-14 to 0-9 — but they were pushed all the way, and ultimately needed their biggest gun to get the job done. He missed last weekend’s statement win over Kerins O’Rahillys.

Both the current Kingdom superstar and former Footballer of the Year James O’Donoghue kicked 0-3 this evening, one of the latter’s offerings a free. O’Donoghue was sent-off late on, but Clifford was undoubtedly the star attraction.

Introduced around the 40th minute, he scored a lovely point with his first touch to make it 0-10 to 0-6. One off his left, another off his right shortly afterwards and the Fossa ace was in the groove, much to the joy of the crowd. Frontrunner for 2022 Footballer of the Year, Clifford also kicked the game’s last point.

East Kerry were without Dara Roche and Brian Kelly, along with Clifford early on, and they struggled to break down a resolute Spa defence. Dan O’Dononghue was absent for the Killarney crew, for whom Evan Cronin (0-4f) top-scored, but Dara Moynihan did make his first appearance since his All-Ireland semi-final injury.

Elsewhere, ithe Cork senior football championship, there were quarter-final wins for Nemo Rangers — 2-4 to 0-9 against Carbery Rangers — and Castlehaven — 2-14 to 0-13 versus Mallow — with the last-eight picture becoming clearer tomorrow.

Likewise in Donegal, where Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair and St Eunan’s all advanced to the semi-finals this evening. Glenswilly face Naomh Conaill for the last spot tomorrow.

And there was no shortage of drama in the Offaly senior hurling championship, where a pair of injury-time Shinrone goals broke Belmont hearts and sent them to their first senior county final since 1960.

Majors from Ciaran Cleary (61st minute) and Jason Sampson (66th minute) sealed a 2-18 to 0-23 victory at St Brendan’s Park, Birr. Belmont were cruelly denied a first-ever final appearance, where a novel pairing is guaranteed with three-in-a-row winners since 2019, St Rynagh’s, out of the running.

Birr and Kilcormac-Killoughey do battle in the other semi-final tomorrow.