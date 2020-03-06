Convincing win sees Dundalk go level with Shamrock Rovers

Finn Harps 0

Dundalk 4

Alan Foley reports from Ballybofey

PREMIER DIVISION champions Dundalk got back to winning ways following their defeat against Shamrock Rovers last week to post a useful away win at Finn Harps tonight.

First-half goals from Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy made for a comfortable cushion, with the hosts in Ballybofey providing some unrest to their guests initially, but well beaten in the end.

Hoban added a third early in the second half and Greg Sloggett completed the rout late on as the Lilywhites moved level on 12 points with the Tallaght-based outfit at the top of the table.

Hoban settled any Dundalk nerves as early as the third minute when his shot from the angle of the penalty area took a slight deflection to beat Mark Anthony McGinley in the Harps goal.

Bar that concession, Harps, managed by Ollie Horgan, gave as good as they got in the first quarter and were denied an equaliser on 13 minutes when Gary Rogers in the Dundalk goal clawed away a fine curling effort from Mark Russell.

It was 2-0 at the break to the team from Oriel Park in front of the 1,582 attendance. Duffy spared the blushes of Daniel Kelly, who missed an open goal with the chance laid on a plate, hitting the underside of the crossbar with Duffy tucking home the rebound from close range.

Another rebound, this time with Hoban the beneficiary, made it three just six minutes into part two. McGinley had done all he could to save at point-blank volley from Dane Massey, only for Hoban to gleefully pick up the loose change.

A Barry McNamee corner on 59 minutes almost provided Harps with the spark required to reignite their hopes. Rogers, though, got a hand behind Kosovar Sadiki’s header initially and then Brian Gannon cleared off the goalline when Alexander Kogler won the follow-up header.

With the contest petering out, Duffy set up the final goal of the night for Slogett on 83 minutes, with the former Derry City striker steering home when Sam Todd missed the chance to clear.

It could’ve been five, but for substitute Stefan Colovic striking the base of the Harps post.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Shane McEleney (Mark Coyle half-time), Kosovar Sadiki, Sam Todd; Dave Webster, Ruairi Harkin (Gareth Harkin 68), Ryan Connolly, Mark Russell; Barry McNamee; Karl O’Sullivan (Raffaele Cretaro 77), Alexander Kogler.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Sean Hoare, Dane Massey; Daniel Kelly (Stefan Colovic 71), Greg Sloggett, Chris Shields, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly 79), Cameron Smith (Patrick McEleney 76).

Referee: Rob Harvey.