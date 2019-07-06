This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mighty mare Enable powers to Eclipse victory at Sandown

The John Godsen-trained superstar filly etched her name into history.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 10:51 PM
MIGHTY MARE ENABLE showed her class and came back with a bang, making a brilliant seasonal debut in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown earlier today.

The John Godsen-trained superstar filly powered to victory and etched her name into history, becoming just the third of her sex to win the race after Pebbles in 1985 and Kooyonga in 1992.

Frankie Dettori rode the 5-6 favourite to her eighth Group One triumph over the mile-and-a-quarter showpiece, defeating her old rival, Aidan O’Brien’s Magical.

Regal Reality finished third, but five-year-old Enable stole the headlines.

