Mighty mare Enable powers to Eclipse victory at Sandown

MIGHTY MARE ENABLE showed her class and came back with a bang, making a brilliant seasonal debut in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown earlier today.

The John Godsen-trained superstar filly powered to victory and etched her name into history, becoming just the third of her sex to win the race after Pebbles in 1985 and Kooyonga in 1992.

Frankie Dettori rode the 5-6 favourite to her eighth Group One triumph over the mile-and-a-quarter showpiece, defeating her old rival, Aidan O’Brien’s Magical.

Regal Reality finished third, but five-year-old Enable stole the headlines.

