Eddie Brennan: 'I felt that analysis on Sunday was biased and it wasn't fair'

EDDIE BRENNAN BELIEVES the ‘optics of a Limerick man sitting on the Sunday Game’ analysing Clare flashpoints after the Munster final was not ‘fair or impartial.’

In the aftermath of Sunday’s thrilling extra-time Limerick victory, The Sunday Game highlights show focused on three incidents. Two of them involved Clare forward Peter Duggan who appeared to strike out at William O’Donoghue and Seán Finn. The other involved Clare defender Rory Hayes and a blow to Seamus Flanagan’s back.

“Emotions are always running high in a Munster Championship game, you’re always trying to get something on the opponent. But it’s really important we keep them in check.”



Brendan Cummins examines some unsavoury incidents during the Munster final. #SundayGame #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/xYpQ66Alm3 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 5, 2022

Former Limerick hurler Shane Dowling was alongside Brendan Cummins for the programme. During the particular segment, it was the former Tipperary goalkeeper who spoke: “We always want to see our players on the edge but Peter Duggan is involved in a couple of skirmishes here.”

For Brennan, the discussion was too one-sided.

“I thought John Keenan was to be complimented on how he refereed it. He didn’t let it get out of control either. That equally is down to the players too. The players weren’t looking for anything that wasn’t there.

“But, I thought, in my personal view, it was poor that you could put an analysis piece together and not look at both teams involved.

“I’m not hiding or diluting the two incidents. There were incidents there where there were strikes. But I thought David Reidy took a hell of a blow to the head for the first free he got. A slap of the hurl straight across the head and I don’t see how that was missed as well.

“For me, personally, if you are going to do an analysis piece on one team striking. You have to look at other things and say are they being missed.

“Look, I don’t think you could be overly critical of John Keenan in that regard. It is happening at such pace, so much going on, it can be very hard to see these things. We got a great occasion and that was down to the players and the referee. No cribbing, no lying down rolling around. They got on with it.”

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

When asked to elaborate on his criticism, the Kilkenny four-time All-Star said it was important to review all the incidents or none of them.

“If you are going to turn around and analyse it, you have to acknowledge… Limerick to be fair have been a talking point in that regard. I don’t know if I ever recall a team going through a league campaign where they got red cards almost every day they played.

“The optics of a Limerick man sitting on the Sunday Game and an analysis piece on the opposition, I don’t think that is fair and impartial. It should have been challenged. (There was) not a fair balanced assessment of that.

“Little things, David Reidy the very first foul. He got belted down across the top of the helmet. He got a second one into the faceguard. Are they not yellow card offences if we are ultra-consistent in how we view these things?

“That would be my point on that. Limerick have been on the receiving end of that too. I don’t think they could argue with the points made. With that stuff, you either go after everything or say nothing.

“I am not trying to dilute it, someone strikes wrong it should be dealt with. We had a stamp Saturday night in the Leinster final. These are the things the powers that be have to say we are very consistent with that or what do we do?

“I felt that the analysis on Sunday was biased and it wasn’t fair. If you are going to do something like that you have to be very balanced in it and look at all of the incidents. Are there other incidents that went unchecked? That’s all.”

On the officiating itself, Brennan added to the plaudits for the performance of Keenan but noted there is a balance to officiating as well while acknowledging it is difficult to strike it.

“There were definitely yellow cards that went unchecked in that Munster final. I know people say, ‘Jesus you wanted a great match and we got it.’ But as players you want consistency. You want ref’s to maintain control. They can have an impact.

“I think Limerick are so experienced and clever. Someone could argue, I heard someone saying there was tactical fouling around the D. Yet, there was one or two, where Clare players were clearly dragged down or whatever. There is no punishment for that as such. Because you have to take your point or whatever.

“There are other teams, not just Limerick. Has the black card disappeared into oblivion? Because Eoin Cody picked up possession on Saturday night inside the 21, his opponent grabbed hold of both his legs, 20 or 20 yards for goal and it was just a free? This is the frustrating thing. If you bring in a rule you have to implement it consistently.”

