EDDIE DUNBAR HAS won stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana, claiming the first Grand Tour stage win of his career.

The 27-year-old broke free on the final kilometre to win the 166.5km stage in a time of 3:44.52.

Eddie Dunbar steals the show 🇮🇪🔥



A late surging attack by Eddie Dunbar, sees the Irishman win Stage 11 of La Vuelta! His first top-level win in Team Jayco AlUla colours 💪#LaVuelta pic.twitter.com/c9mfwhX5Wv — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 28, 2024

