Hearn to donate 200 tickets for every boxing show to UK's NHS workers

PROMOTER EDDIE HEARN has pledged to offer a token of gratitude to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) workers currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic by offering free tickets for all Matchroom boxing cards over a 12-month period upon the sport’s resumption.

Matchroom Boxing will reserve 200 tickets for every show — from Saturday Fight Nights to major pay-per-view events involving the likes of Anthony Joshua — for NHS staff who will subsequently be able to attend free of charge.

Although we can never repay the incredible NHS staff for what they are doing for our Country right now,when we are back up and running we will be donating 200 tickets to every Saturday Fight Night and PPV event for the following 12 months for NHS Workers across the U.K #nhsheroes pic.twitter.com/onQ8p3nTCd — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 28, 2020

Hearn said: “We’ve been thinking about how we can say thank you to the incredible NHS workers that have selflessly helped everybody through this COVID-19 crisis.

“They’ve been absolutely amazing and from our side at Matchroom Boxing, we are announcing a new scheme for when we get back to our live shows where we will be giving away 200 tickets to NHS workers for every Saturday Fight Night and PPV show around the country from — hopefully — this summer forward.

“We can’t thank you enough for all of your support. NHS workers, you have been absolutely incredible, and you are the pride of our country. Stay well, everyone; stay safe, stay at home and we’ll get through this soon.”