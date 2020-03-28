This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hearn to donate 200 tickets for every boxing show to UK's NHS workers

For a year after boxing resumes, 200 tickets for every Matchroom show will be reserved for NHS staff, who will be able to attend for free.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 6:10 PM
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

PROMOTER EDDIE HEARN has pledged to offer a token of gratitude to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) workers currently fighting the coronavirus pandemic by offering free tickets for all Matchroom boxing cards over a 12-month period upon the sport’s resumption.

Matchroom Boxing will reserve 200 tickets for every show — from Saturday Fight Nights to major pay-per-view events involving the likes of Anthony Joshua — for NHS staff who will subsequently be able to attend free of charge.

Hearn said: “We’ve been thinking about how we can say thank you to the incredible NHS workers that have selflessly helped everybody through this COVID-19 crisis.

“They’ve been absolutely amazing and from our side at Matchroom Boxing, we are announcing a new scheme for when we get back to our live shows where we will be giving away 200 tickets to NHS workers for every Saturday Fight Night and PPV show around the country from — hopefully — this summer forward.

“We can’t thank you enough for all of your support. NHS workers, you have been absolutely incredible, and you are the pride of our country. Stay well, everyone; stay safe, stay at home and we’ll get through this soon.”

