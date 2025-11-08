'The great thing Ireland do is produce teams that stay in the fight'

WHILE IT WASN’T the most convincing wins for Ireland at Aviva Stadium today, there was no argument the home side deserved to come out on top against Japan.

Despite a sloppy, error-strewn start, Ireland eventually came good to finish over the top of their opponents, out-scoring their visitors 24-0 across the second 40.

Japan boss Eddie Jones certainly wasn’t arguing that his team should have taken more from the game, but there was a clear frustration with elements of his team’s play.

The former England and Australia head coach felt his players were let down by their execution and application in different areas as Ireland made a stuttering start. Jones lamented his players’ inability to make the most of the linebreaks they created, how they failed to score when Ireland had Jacob Stockdale in the sin bin, and how they couldn’t adapt against the Ireland scrum – an area where he felt they could trouble Ireland heading into the game.

Jones was quick to praise Ireland for how they managed they contest, but in typical Jones style, he was also quick to pick at a perceived injustice – making it clear he felt there was a knock-on in the build-up to Nick Timoney’s try, a score which saw Ireland move 17-0 up in the 29th minute.

“The try that seven (Timoney) scored, we just stopped, anticipating the referee was going to call a knock-on,” Jones said.

“I think there’s interesting interpretations of knock-ons these days, it used to be the ball goes off the hand and went forward, now it depends on which direction you’re pointing in.

“But anyway, that’s our fault, and we just need to be more observant in the game, stay in the game, don’t switch off. I think that’s the thing in the end that cost us most today.”

This was the general Jones message – that for whatever went against his team at Aviva Stadium, it was their own shortcomings which proved most damaging.

“We put ourselves in a position to win the game in the first half, probably went into half-time with a little bit of momentum. Ireland had Stockdale in the bin, so we needed to capitalise on that in the first 10 minutes (after half-time) and then put some real pressure on Ireland, particularly Ireland playing at home.

Japan boss Eddie Jones. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“You know, 50-minute mark, you’re close to them, there’s a lot of pressure on Ireland, but we didn’t take advantage of the sin bin, and then whether we got disappointed in the game, we just faded badly in the last 30 minutes and gave Ireland a lot of ball in good positions and they looked good.

“We probably created three or four opportunities, where potentially our composure when we make line breaks was really poor. Knowing when to throw the offload, not knowing when to throw the offload, your body position in that line break.

“When you’ve made a line break, you gotta fight like hell to stay up because you know you’re isolated, but we’d go to ground too easily. So there’s all those little bits and pieces that we’ve just got to get better at and it’s all the simple parts of the game, it’s not the complex part of the game.”

While Japan faded, Ireland eventually managed to hammer home their advantage in a six-try win which for long periods, had been a largely underwhelming display.

“Ireland, we know that’s not their top team, but the great thing Ireland’s been able to do is produce teams that stay in the fight,” Jones said.

“They stay in the fight and we just needed in that period of time just to stay in the fight, stay close, not try to do silly things. We became a bit individual at times and gave opportunities away and gave them opportunities to score and they capitalised on every chance they had basically.”