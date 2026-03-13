Ulster score 26 points in sensational second-half rally to take second in URC

Edinburgh 19

Ulster 40

Michael Sadlier reports from Hive Stadium

A SENSATIONAL SECOND-half effort during which Ulster scored 26 points without reply saw them trounce Edinburgh and rise to second in the URC table.

Six-try Ulster trailed 19-14 at the midway point and also overcame a first half yellow card for Zac Ward and an upgraded red for Harry Sheridan in the second 40 minutes.

After a delayed start due to a medical situation at the Hive Stadium, Edinburgh hit the ground running with a try after five minutes of constant pressure which already had Ulster down to 14 when Zac Ward was yellow carded for interference on Ben Vellacott.

Ross Thompson scored and converted his own effort but 14-man Ulster hit back quickly with Charlie Irvine driving over from close range and Jack Murphy converting to make it 7-7.

Edinburgh then produced a stunning try from Harry Patterson which was converted by Thompson on 20 minutes and then a third try came when yet another superb attack ended with Wes Goosen surging through to score in the left corner. Thompson’s conversion hit an upright, but the home team now led 19-7 and looked certain to push on for the bonus point score.

However, Ulster had other ideas and produced a worldie score of their own when when breaking out of their 22, Bryn Ward and Conor McKee combining the latter supplying Juarno Augustus who crossed the line at the other end. Jack Murphy’s conversion cut the lead to 19-14 which the first half ended.

Harry Sheridan then became Ulster’s second player shown yellow for a high hit on Boyle with the incident going to review.

Ten minutes had elapsed when Werner Kok took a high kick and he fed Michael Lowry who linked with Zac Ward and Jake Flannery was over in the corner.

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Murphy was unable to convert, but 14-man Ulster had tied it up again though Sheridan’s yellow was then upgraded to a 20-minute red.

Still, Ulster surged onwards. Scott Wilson’s strong carry propelled him through for the bonus point try. Murphy kicked the two points, and 14-man Ulster now led 26-19.

From the restart Harri Morris horrifically took Cormac Izuchukwu out in the air leading to an immediate yellow card which was then upgraded to a 20-minute red forcing Edinburgh to play the remainder down to 14.

It was no surprise when Ulster scored again, McKee diving over and Murphy again converting and with eight minutes left Ben Carson did likewise, Murphy again adding the extras.

Edinburgh: H Patterson, M Satala, P O’Conor, M Tuipulotu, W Goosen, R Thompson, B Vellacott (capt); B Venter, D Richardson, A Williams, M Sykes, G Young, L McConnell, C Boyle, B Muncaster.

Replacements: H Morris for Richardson 59mins, J Whitcombe for Venter 69mins, O Blyth-Lafferty for Williams 51mins, C Hunter-Hill for Sykes 63mins, T Currie for Muncaster 71mins, C Shiel for Vellacott 56mins, C Scott for Thompson 70mins, J Brown for O’Conor 18-28mins, and Goosen 37mins, D Richardson for Boyle 75mins.

Yellow card: H Morris 62 upgraded to a 20minute red.

Ulster: M Lowry; W Kok, J Hume, J Postlethwaite; Z Ward; J Murphy, D Shanahan; A Bell, R Herring (capt), T McAllister, H Sheridan, C Irvine, C Izuchukwu, B Ward, J Augustus.

Replacements: J McCormick for Herring 59mins, S Crean for Bell 59mins, S Wilson for McAllister 47mins, J Hopes for Sheridan 65mins, D McCann for B Ward 47mins, C McKee for Shanahan 2mins, J Flannery for Hume 41mins, B Carson for Postlethwaite 36mins, B Ward for Izuchukwu 65mins.

Yellow card: Z Ward 1min, H Sheridan 45mins upgraded to 20-minute red,

Referee: F Vedovelli (Italy)