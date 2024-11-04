Arsenal confirm Edu's resignation as sporting director

ARSENAL HAVE BEEN rocked by the resignation of Edu as sporting director.

Edu was installed as the club’s first technical director in 2019, and he has been a key figure in Arsenal’s emergence as Premier League challengers under manager Mikel Arteta in recent seasons.

However, Arsenal confirmed on Monday – just 48 hours out from their Champions League tie against Inter Milan – that the 46-year-old had resigned from his position.

It has been reported that Edu is set to link up with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

“This was an incredibly hard decision to make,” Edu said in a statement on the Arsenal’s official club website.

Advertisement

“Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history.

“It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me.

“I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

“Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said the club respected Edu’s decision and noted his “immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward”.

Kroenke added: “Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”

Edu played 127 times for the Gunners and featured in Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles, who went the entire 2003-2004 season unbeaten.

He returned to the club in 2019, first as technical director, before he was elevated to the role of sporting director three years later.

Edu was integral in Arteta rejoining the club as manager and he was heavily involved in the signings of captain Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal have finished runners-up behind Manchester City in the past two seasons, but they are seven points off the pace after their 10 games so far following their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle last weekend.

Arteta will be quizzed about Edu’s surprise exit on Tuesday when he speaks to the media in Milan to preview his side’s fixture against the Italian champions on Wednesday night.