Gidey sets new national 10km record in Valencia

EFREM GIDEY (CLONLIFFE Harriers) started 2026 with a bang in Valencia by breaking his own 10km national record.

The 25-year-old clocked a time of 27:37 in the world-renowned 10km Valencia Ibercaja race, taking six seconds off his previous best, which was set at the same event last year.

Advertisement

Gidey finished 12th overall, the race won by Andreas Almgren (Sweden) in a European record time of 26:44.

Meanwhile, Jack O’Leary (Mullingar Harriers) – who led an Irish team featuring Gidey to a silver medal at last month’s European cross-country championships – finished 18th and obliterated his previous best of 28:13, clocking an outright PB of 27:39, below the previous Irish record.

Gidey and O’Leary have now met the automatic qualifying standard for August’s European Championships, to be held in Birmingham.

O’Leary’s clubmate Cormac Dalton (Mullingar Harriers) clocked 28:03 to finish 39th, while Callum Morgan (Candour Track Club) was 45th in 28:08.