BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 10 October 2020
Advertisement

Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to pole position at Eifel Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified in third place.

By Press Association Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 3:32 PM
1 hour ago 841 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5229655
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in qualifying today.
Image: Bryn Lennon
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in qualifying today.
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in qualifying today.
Image: Bryn Lennon

Updated 37 minutes ago

VALTTERI BOTTAS IS on pole for tomorrow’s Eifel Grand Prix.

As a result, Lewis Hamilton’s quest to draw level with Michael Schumacher’s victory record has been hindered somewhat. The Englishman will start from second on the grid.

Bottas, who won last time out in Russia, saw off his Mercedes team-mate by an impressive 0.256 seconds with his final lap of the afternoon to take the spoils.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will line up from third on the grid ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Alexander Albon took fifth place in the other Red Bull.

Following Friday’s washout, the drivers had just one hour of practice at a venue the sport has not visited since 2013.

For a period it looked as though Verstappen could secure the first non-Mercedes pole of the season, but the Dutchman eventually had to settle for third, albeit just four hundredths behind Hamilton.

Bottas is 44 points adrift of Hamilton in the standings, but his pole lap here will give him hope that he could yet provide his team-mate with a championship fight over the concluding seven rounds.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It is such a nice feeling when you do it with you last lap,” said Bottas after taking the 14th pole of his career. “Of course I believe I can win tomorrow and that is the only goal.”

Hamilton, who finished third in Sochi a fortnight ago after he was dealt a 10-second penalty for a pre-race infringement, added: “Valtteri was two tenths ahead today so he did a great job and congrats to him. It is an amazing circuit, so it is great to be back here.”

Nico Hulkenberg was handed his third substitute appearance of the season after he received a late call-up from Racing Point to deputise for the unwell Lance Stroll.

The 33-year-old German, who filled in for Sergio Perez at the British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix at Silverstone after the Mexican contracted coronavirus, finished last of the 20 runners.

One spot ahead of him on the grid will be veteran Kimi Raikkonen, 40, who will start his 323rd F1 race on Sunday to surpass Rubens Barrichello as the most-capped driver in history.

Sebastian Vettel was a disappointing 11th, while British driver Lando Norris finished eighth for McLaren, with compatriot George Russell 17th in his Williams.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie