'The intention is for me to play next year' - Shane O'Donnell set for Clare return in 2026

FIRST THINGS FIRST, while Eire Óg’s club hurling joy is welcome and their forthcoming foray into the Munste championship – where they will come up against the winners of Loughmore Castleiney and Nenagh on 16 November, the entire hurling nation lays its’ claims to a talent like Shane O’Donnell.

So some tip-toeing is required as he is thrown a few underarm questions to get the AIB club championship launch up and running.

But eventually the big one lands.

Will he be in action for Clare in 2026?

“If I can get my body right, if (as if!) Brian (Lohan) will have me back, the intention is for me to play next year,” he answers.

“But it really is a question whether I am able to clear a number of injuries I have accumulated this year. I think chasing the shoulder back, I would probably try it again but it was not the right decision really. I ended up coming back into championship when my shoulder was technically back. But we had a challenging year, staying fit for the matches.

“At the same time, I don’t think I would have been able to avoid trying to get back. It’s going to be a long season to get things right but if I can get them right and they react well to the rehab, then I intend to play next year.”

You will recall how his shoulder issues ruled O’Donnell out for most of 2025. He was due to miss it all, but after surgery he returned in time to feature in the championship, making his comeback against Tipperary in May.

However, 2026 has all the hallmarks of a Last Dance event, as emigrating seems to be the preferred life change coming down the tracks.

In the meantime, his hurling career is still the same rollercoaster he caught in 2013 with his All-Ireland final hat-trick that granted a teenager instant superstardom.

He experienced the most intense local joy a couple of weekends ago as his club Éire Óg beat Clooney Quin in the Clare final for a rare Canon Hamilton triumph. Even more rare was how the club footballers then went out and secured the double a week later.

“It’s been an incredible couple of weeks,” says the 31-year-old.

“I think initially it was relief more than anything else. We were just so delighted to get over the line.

“Since then, it has been enjoying it. Obviously, the footballers (had) their job to do the week after, last week getting the double and a lot of players involved in both of them.

“An outpouring from emotion,, not just from players, but everyone around the club. We lost the 2022 final and realised how much it meant to a whole lot of people. It was the same story but with more positivity this year.”

Success is a funny thing and means different things to different people. Being a town team, and actively embracing that with ‘Townies’ sewn into their jerseys, can sometimes mean a more transient membership. The cup wins are affecting that.

“It’s almost like an opportunity for people to come back to the club in some ways. To get them back involved in the club and back to the clubhouse and enjoy that kind of success,” says O’Donnell.

“There are people involved in the club in everything, week-in and week-out and we are one club as well with ladies football and camogie.

“But then there’s the more tenuously connected, they might have dropped off, and it’s an opportunity for them to come back in.

“So you see people from years ago that might have trained you at underage or been a selector. They are the people that it really brings back into the club. The last few weeks has almost been like a tenaissance with the club. The new energy around everything in Éire Óg.”

With his late returns to Clare action over the last few seasons, and the impact and excitement he does bring when he plays, set against his obvious ambition and desire to experience life outside the bubble, you wonder where hurling fits in with everything for him.

“I get as much, if not more from it. It’s more concentrated for me over the last few years as I have started the season later, around March,” he explains.

“Because I am consciously saying I am going to start training and bringing more energy when I start, training is more enjoyable. I am putting in more the last few years.

“It’s not so much compartmentalising, more trying to make sure you can juggle.”