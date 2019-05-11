This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Carragher has two left feet and played because he's a Scouser' - Diouf aims fresh jibe at ex-Reds team-mate

The former Senegal star has repeatedly criticised Liverpool legends.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 May 2019, 5:56 PM
25 minutes ago 1,606 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4630273
FORMER LIVERPOOL STRIKER El Hadji Diouf has slammed former team-mate Jamie Carragher, saying he only got to play for the club because he was from the area.

Carragher spent his entire career with the Reds and made over 730 appearances in his 17 years in the senior side, winning the Champions League, UEFA Cup and two FA Cups among other competitions. The former centre-back also made 38 appearances for England.

Diouf joined Liverpool from French side Lens in 2002 in a £10 million move before his impressive World Cup campaign that summer. The forward played 80 games in his three years as a controversial figure at Anfield and scored six goals.

The former Senegal star has repeatedly criticised club legends like Carragher, who he described as a “s*it” and a “f*cking loser” in 2016, and Steven Gerrard since his departure and has said it was a “mistake” to join the club .

And the 38-year-old has returned with another jibe at the Merseyside hero, suggesting he was favoured by Liverpool because he was born there.

Jamie Carragher, he has two left feet. He’s a right-footed player who has two left feet and he played because he was a Scouser,” he told BeIn Sports.

“If he was not a Liverpool kid, he was never going to make the career he did. But I had the [balls] to go out of my house and cash in on my talent here in Europe.

“Was it necessary for him to go to Inter, to Real Madrid? Has he had any offers in his life?”

Diouf left Liverpool for Bolton and spent another three years there before going on to represent Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Rangers, Doncaster and Leeds before ending his career in the Malaysian league with Sabah.

He scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for Senegal’s national team, reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2002.

The42 Team

