Dublin: 12°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Eldorado Allen takes full advantage of Gumball exit

Grade One test could await next at Sandown.

By Press Association Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 5:07 PM
Eldorado Allen clears the last to win the Novices' Chase.
Image: PA
ELDORADO ALLEN CAPITALISED on Gumball’s dramatic exit at the second-last fence to win the From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

Gumball had led from the start in the hands of Richard Johnson – and was still in control when taking a crashing fall.

That left Eldorado Allen, trained by Colin Tizzard, with a clear advantage which he maintained all the way to the line to give Robbie Power a double after his earlier success aboard Duffle Coat.

Quel Destin just held the challenge of Le Patriote to claim second place, 19 lengths behind the winner.

The big disappointment of the race was the hot favourite Fusil Raffles, who was never jumping and eventually pulled up.

Tizzard said: “He was a very good hurdler. His jumping, even when he got in close, he didn’t lose anything. As all jockeys would say, he hadn’t really gone for him (when Gumball fell), but that is what all jockeys say. I thought he had a bit to do.

“He is the best two-miler we’ve had on hurdle form going over fences. He has taken to his fences well. We shall campaign with Cheltenham in mind, that’s for sure. He will want a race in a month’s time as we can wait until the spring.

“He has just jumped nice – he was good at Newton Abbot and better here today. We schooled him on Wednesday, just to do it for the sake of it as we thought we are coming to Cheltenham so we better remind him and he jumped everything in front of him fine.

“I would have thought so (Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown), if that is the next one. If Joe said it is that is the one we will go for.”

Eldorado Allen was quoted at 25-1 for the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy with Coral and 20-1 with Betfair and Paddy Power.

