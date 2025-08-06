Tyrone and Kerry dominate Electric Ireland Minor football team of the Year

ALL IRELAND CHAMPIONS, Tyrone, dominate the selection for the Electric Ireland Team of the Year, with no fewer than seven places being claimed by the young Red Hands.

Defeated finalists Kerry also claim an impressive six places, with one place each going to Roscommon and Mayo.

Peter Colton, the centre-forward that nailed the crucial late penalty in the final for Tyrone, has been awarded the Electric Ireland Minor Star football player of the year award.

Advertisement

The Fintona Pearses clubman was a pivotal figure in Tyrone’s championship success, showcasing exceptional leadership and scoring prowess throughout the campaign.

GAA President Jarlath Burns said, “A special congratulations to each of the players selected for the 2025 Electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year. This competition consistently demonstrates the evolving excellence within our game and it was a privilege to observe the passion and commitment shown by these athletes this season, while proudly wearing their county colours.

“Particular recognition must be given to Peter Colton of Tyrone for his deserved accolade as the 2025 Electric Ireland Minor Football Player of the Year; his exceptional contributions were central to Tyrone’s championship triumph.”

2025 Electric Ireland Football Minor Star Team of the Year