Four goals for 16-year-old Irish international as Wexford Youths in seventh heaven with first win

IRELAND’S TEENAGE SENSATION Ellen Molloy finished up with four goals as Wexford Youths beat Treaty United 7-1 for their first win of the 2021 Women’s National League [WNL] season this afternoon.

After an opening day loss to champions Peamount United and a 1-1 draw with DLR Waves at the UCD Bowl, Tom Elmes’ side sealed all three points in style and sent out a statement of intent at Jackman Park this afternoon.

The impressive Ciara Rossiter opened the scoring for the visitors with 10 minutes on the clock, before Aoife Cronin levelled matters with an excellent header just six minutes later.

But Wexford — 2017 and 2018 league champions — kicked on from there, with six unanswered goals. The Ferrycarrig Park outfit were 3-1 up at half time, having upped the ante and reaped the rewards through goals from Sinéad Taylor and Molloy.

Shortly after the restart, captain Kylie Murphy made it four with a well-taken penalty, while they continued to come close time and time again.

16-year-old Molloy well and truly opened the floodgates from the 75th minute onwards; her second goal a nice left-footed finish, her hat-trick a similar one after a sublime piece of individual work in the build-up, and her fourth a header, meeting a superb cross from Fiona Ryan accordingly.

GOAL! Ellen Molloy completes her hat-trick and has since scored a fourth to make it 7️⃣ goals for Wexford.@TreatyUnitedFC 1-7 @YouthsWomen#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/jTAHElCYqR — Women's National League (@FAI_WNL) April 18, 2021

Those three goals came in just seven minutes, and marked an impressive return to club action after the Kilkenny native earned her third and fourth Ireland senior caps against Denmark and Belgium respectively last week.

Next up for Wexford it’s Athlone Town, while Treaty — who have one point to their name after a draw with the Midlanders and a loss to Bohemians — face Galway.

Yesterday, Peamount beat Shelbourne 2-1 in a top-of-the-table clash and Dublin derby, DLR Waves produced a late, late show to beat the Tribeswomen, and Bohs and Cork City played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

There were 20 goals scored across all four games.