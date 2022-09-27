Another blow for Ireland as Wexford Youths star Molloy ruled out of World Cup play-off

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team has suffered another significant blow with Ellen Molloy set to miss next month’s historic World Cup play-off.

The Wexford Youths teenage sensation is understood to have sustained a significant knee injury in last Saturday’s SSE Airtricity Women’s National League [WNL] win over Treaty United.

Molloy was a notable absentee in the Slaneysiders’ FAI Cup semi-final exit to Athlone Town at the weekend, and The42 understands she will miss the upcoming international camp.

Advertisement

The 18-year-old Kilkenny native was forced off in the 24th minute against Treaty, with Wexford tweeting that the player “went down injured following a collision at the half way line”. The42 understands she is currently undergoing scans to assess the seriousness of the injury.

Michaela Lawrence comes in for Ellen Molloy, who went down injured following a collision at the half way line.

Hopefully nothing too serious.



Youths 1-0 Treaty (22’) — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) September 17, 2022

Molloy is unquestionably one of the best players and brightest talents in the WNL, and has been excellent for Wexford this year as they chase a first league title since 2018. The midfielder, currently second on the goal-scoring charts with 16 goals, is a potentially massive loss for Stephen Quinn ahead of the run-in.

Still an U19 Republic of Ireland international, Molloy has six senior caps to her name, having most recently impressed off the bench in the Girls In Green’s final qualifier away to Slovakia earlier this month.

Her absence is a further headache for Vera Pauw ahead of next month’s play-off away to Scotland or Austria, after it was confirmed last week that Leanne Kiernan is set to miss “several months” with an ankle injury which will require surgery.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The Liverpool striker also caught the eye as a second-half substitute in Slovakia.

Pauw is due to name her squad for the 11 October play-off on Friday.