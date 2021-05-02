Ireland's 16-year-old sensation lights up top-flight with simply stunning goal

AS SHE SO often does, Ireland and Wexford Youths teenage sensation Ellen Molloy lit up the Women’s National League [WNL] this weekend with a simply stunning goal.

The 16-year-old’s worldie was, without a doubt, the pick of the goals as Wexford beat Galway WFC 5-0 at Ferrycarrig Park yesterday.

Molloy showed just how special of a player she is once again, with an incredible long-range finish. But it wasn’t just the left-footed strike that made it an eye-catching goal, the Zidane roulette turn in the run up was a thing of beauty, as was the one-two with captain Kylie Murphy and the build-up beforehand.

“That is something else from Ellen Molloy. That’s one of her best and she’s scored a good few already,” commentator Ronan McCarthy said.

“It’s ridiculous,” Scott Gaynor agreed. “You try and play it down every time you see her play, there’s enough pressure on the kid. But when she keeps doing things like this, it’s hard not to talk about it.

“She’s a ridiculous talent. We spoke about the legacy of Rianna Jarrett, what a legacy this young kid is going to leave.”

This absolute wondergoal from Ellen Molloy left our commentators almost speechless! 💫#LOITV pic.twitter.com/1FSgxkmSCf — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) May 1, 2021

An own goal put the hosts in the driving seat before Lynn Marie Grant made it 2-0 by half time. Sinead Taylor, Molloy and Aisling Frawley rounded off the win in the second half — Thomastown woman Molloy adding another goal after recently scoring four against Treaty United.

The win puts them top of the table for now, with reigning champions Peamount United in action against Treaty at 2pm. The holders and Shelbourne — who beat DLR Waves 2-1 yesterday after a tight battle at Tolka Park — have a game in hand.

Molloy’s wondergoal wasn’t the only in the WNL yesterday, DLR’s Carla McManus’ incredible long-range, dipping effort certainly deserving of a mention:

⚽ GOAL OF THE SEASON CONTENDER | @Carlamcmanus5



Carla McManus found the back of the net from 35-yards out in this afternoon's game versus Shelbourne 🚀@shelsfc 2-1 @DLRWaves #WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/FWvij4FHsi — Women's National League (@FAI_WNL) May 1, 2021

WHAT A STRIKE 💥



Lets check out that Carla McManus goal from a different angle 🎥#TogetherWeAreStronger 🌊 pic.twitter.com/ttaUqNXZ46 — DLRWaves (@DLRWaves) May 1, 2021

Elsewhere in the league last night, Athlone Town and Cork City played out a 2-2 draw in the Midlands. Melissa O’Kane sealed a point for Athlone late on, after Cork goals from Becky Cassin and Christina Dring, and the other courtesy of an Emma Donoghue penalty.