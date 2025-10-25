Gold for Walshe as McSharry takes silver at World Aquatics World Cup

ELLEN WALSHE HAS won a gold medal at stop three of the World Aquatics World Cup in Toronto while Mona McSharry has claimed silver with Irish records falling once again.

Lottie Cullen has also stamped her name into the Irish record books, posting 57.31 to set a new Irish senior record in the 100m Backstroke.

The National Centre (Ulster) swimmer went under the existing record of 57.56, set by Danielle Hill in 2023.

After breaking Irish records in Toronto yesterday to win silver and bronze respectively, Walshe and McSharry were successful again in the pool today. Walshe won her second gold in the 400m Individual Medley, destroying her Irish record set in last week’s win in Westmont. This is her fifth Irish record on the tour.

Walshe has already won a gold medal, along with three silver and a bronze in 200m Butterfly (two silver and bronze) and 400m IM (gold and silver) at this years’ World Cup.

The Templeogue swimmer took the win with over a second to spare on her closest rival in a new Irish record of 4:22.97, slashing over two seconds off the standard she set last week of 4:25.38. Walshe had owned the previous record of 4:26.52 from the World Aquatics World Championships (SC) in 2021 where she won a silver medal.

Second after the Butterfly and Backstroke legs of the race, Walshe produced a monster Breaststroke swim to take the lead, going over a second faster than last week in 1:14.2. She won ahead of Canada’s Mary Sophie Harvey (4:24.25) and Japan’s Mio Narita (4:26.43).

Meanwhile, McSharry won her second medal of the weekend and fourth of the tour as she took a silver medal once again in the 100m Breaststroke Final, setting her fourth Irish record across the World Cup stops.

McSharry won her heat earlier in the day in 1:03.96, swimming just .04 outside the Irish record. She improved that time in the final as she clocked 1:03.84 to knock eight hundredths of a second off her own 2021 standard of 1:03.92.

The USA’s Kate Douglass won the event for the third week and claimed the ‘triple crown’ in 1:02.93, while South Africa’s Rebecca Meder was third in 1:04.48.

The final day of racing in Toronto will see Walshe race the 200m Individual Medley with Ellie McCartney, while McSharry returns for the 50m Breaststroke where she won gold last week in Westmont.

Lottie Cullen swims the 200m Backstroke while Brandon Biss will be in the 100m Backstroke. Lachey Reed will compete in the 200m Breaststroke and Rosalie Phelan will take to the water in the 100m Freestyle.