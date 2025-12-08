Cavan 19-year-old Ellie Brady signs for AFLW side Collingwood

CAVAN YOUNGSTER ELLIE Brady has signed a rookie deal with AFLW side Collingwood.

The talented 19-year-old has joined the club as a rookie for two years, with the deal running until at least the end of 2027.

Brady captained the Cavan Minor team in the league and was part of the county’s senior squad this season, playing alongside former Collingwood star Aishling Sheridan as they captured the Ulster intermediate title.

“We’re excited to welcome a rising talent to our AFLW squad in Ellie Brady, and we can’t wait to see the impact she’ll have within our program,” said Executive General Manager of Women’s Football Jess Burger.

“We’re equally excited to have Ellie join our program. Her speed, competitive drive and passion for playing at the elite level makes her an exciting addition to our list. She arrives with outstanding accolades from her Gaelic football background and we’re eager to support her as she transitions those strengths into AFLW.”

“She brings her own leadership qualities and we’re looking forward to seeing her thrive in our environment and contribute to the continued growth of our program.”