Shelbourne midfielder explains how therapy sessions helped overcome worst period of career

ELLIS CHAPMAN HAS explained how therapy sessions helped him overcome the worst period of his career while at Cheltenham Town before signing for Sligo Rovers last year.

The talented midfielder says the move to the League of Ireland allowed him to rediscover his love for the game after previously taking action to work on his own mental health.

Chapman barely played for 18 months due to injury prior to getting a chance to resurrect his career with the Bit O’Red when John Russell offered a contract.

His form in the Premier Division last season led to offers to return to England but Chapman spurned those advances to join champions Shelbourne instead after discussions with Damien Duff.

“When the time came, I did want to go back to England. I had that call with the gaffer and Shels were so impressive last year that when they did come in, it turned into a no brainer after meeting him in person,” the 24-year-old said ahead of tonight’s sold-out north Dublin derby with Bohemians at Tolka Park.

“I felt like I had a pretty good season at Sligo last year and if I wanted to I could have gone back [to England]. I absolutely loved my time in Ireland and I wanted to do another year.”

“It was just about staying and enjoying your football. That’s the most important thing to me. I had a rough couple of years at Cheltenham before I came over to Ireland, just in terms of stuff off the pitch. The mental side of it.

“I wanted to fall in love with football again, and I did that last year. I say it to people and lads all the time, when you are at your happiest is when you play your best football. So, if you get your on the pitch stuff right and off the pitch stuff right, you will give yourself a good chance to do well.

“I spent four years at Cheltenham so probably the first two years I was madly in love with the game because I was playing a lot. Unfortunately, I got a bad injury. Sometime in football things happen and you come out of the squad and suddenly find yourself struggling without really pinpointing the reason.

“Opinions in football are big. If somebody doesn’t like you, there’s not much of chance,” Chapman said. I’ve played football since I’m four years old. I’ll always love the game but, in those moments, mentally you can check out.”

That is when Chapman made the decision to seek professional help. “Yeah, I don’t mind saying that when I was going through a tough period I ended up going to a few therapy sessions. That was from it affecting my life outside of football.

“That helped me massively, having little triggers and pinpoints in your own mental state to help you get through the day. Touch wood, I’ll never get back to that.”

Chapman believes therapy will equip him to deal with further challenges that come his way in a career that still offers so much.

“Definitely. 100%. I was still really young when going through that back then. As you get older you learn more from going through experiences.

“I’m 24 now and still class myself as young. I’m still learning from the past and those experiences gained will help me going forward.

“I’ve been really happy with the year I had at Sligo Rovers. I’m really happy here so long may it continue.”

An ankle injury picked up away to Derry City at the end of the last campaign meant Chapman was unavailable for most of pre-season and he has had to bide his time to earn a place in the starting XI.

While Bohs have struggled so far this year after a tough 2024 campaign, Duff has yet to get the better of opposite number Alan Reynolds with a victory.

“It’s a funny thing, football, because in order for you to be successful, it is not about you having all the talent in the world, it is doing all the basics and fundamentals and doing the right things day in, day out and that gives you the best chance to go on and be successful,” Chapman said.

“As a group, we believe we can beat anybody. One thing I have learnt about this league is that anybody can beat anybody and it is really cliched but if you are not at it every single week, you do get punished in this league, there is no fixture you look at and say this is going to be an easy win.

“You have to be at it and you don’t really look at stats like that. You just prepare as best you can and with a bit of luck on Friday night, you win the game.”

TONIGHT – Shelbourne v Bohemians, Live on Virgin Media, 7.45pm.