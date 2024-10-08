James Culhane to captain Emerging Ireland for Cheetahs clash

THE EMERGING IRELAND team to face the Cheetahs in the final game of the three-match series in Bloemfontein on Wednesday evening (KO: 6pm Irish time) has been named.

Leinster’s James Culhane will lead the team and he forms a new back-row alongside Harry Sheridan and Sean Edogbo, who makes his first start of the tour having come on as a replacement in the 29-24 win over Western Force on Sunday afternoon.

Former Ireland U20 captain Evan O’Connell locks down with Darragh Murray, who featured in the opening 36-24 victory over the Pumas, with Alex Usanov named in the front row alongside hooker Stephen Smyth and Jack Aungier.

The Emerging Ireland line up for Wednesday's final Tour match against the Cheetahs! 🟢#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 8, 2024

In the backline, Sam Prendergast starts his third game of the tour at out-half and he will be partnered by Cormac Foley, who featured as a second half replacements against the Australian Super Rugby side last time out. Connacht’s Hugh Gavin forms a midfield partnership with Hugh Cooney, with Ulster’s Zac Ward named in the back tree alongside the returning Ben O’Connor at full-back and Andrew Osborne who moves to the right wing.

Munster loosehead prop George Hadden, who was called up to the squad last weekend, is set to make his first appearance after being named on the bench alongside Conor O Tighearnaigh and Alex Soroka who started Sunday’s win. Hadden’s provincial team-mate Danny Sheahan provides cover once more at hooker, while Scott Wilson and Charlie Tector are also named on the bench for the Toyota Stadium clash alongside out-half Jack Murphy.

Emerging Ireland

15. Ben O’Connor (Munster)

14. Andrew Osborne (Leinster)

13. Hugh Cooney (Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Connacht)

11. Zac Ward (Ulster/Ireland Sevens)

10. Sam Prendergast (Leinster)

9: Cormac Foley (Leinster)

1. Alex Usanov (Leinster)

2. Stephen Smyth (Leinster)

3. Jack Aungier (Connacht)

4. Evan O’Connell (Munster)

5. Darragh Murray (Connacht)

6. Harry Sheridan (Ulster)

7. Sean Edogbo (Munster)

8. James Culhane (Leinster, captain)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (Munster)

17. George Hadden (Munster)

18. Scott Wilson (Ulster)

19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (Leinster)

20. Alex Soroka (Leinster)

21. Matthew Devine (Connacht)

22. Jack Murphy (Ulster)

23. Charlie Tector (Leinster)